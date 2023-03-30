Govt gives full exemption of all imported drugs for rare diseases treatment

In a landmark move, the central government on Thursday announced that it has given full exemption from basic customs duty on all drugs and Food for Special Medical Purposes imported for personal use for the treatment of all Rare Diseases.

According to the government, this is for the diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 through a general exemption notification.

“In order to avail this exemption, the individual importer has to produce a certificate from Central or State Director Health Services or District Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon of the district.Drugs/Medicines generally attract basic customs duty of 10%, while some categories of lifesaving drugs/vaccines attract concessional rate of 5% or Nil,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

The government also said that while exemptions have already been provided to specified drugs for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy or Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the Government has been receiving many representations seeking customs duty relief for drugs and medicines used in the treatment of other Rare Diseases.

Drugs or Special Foods required for the treatment of these diseases are expensive and need to be imported. It is estimated that for a child weighing 10 kg, the annual cost of treatment for some rare diseases may vary from ₹10 lakh to more than ₹1 crore per year with treatment being lifelong and drug dose and cost, increasing with age and weight, it added.

According to the government, this exemption will result in substantial cost savings and provide much-needed relief to the patients.

It is noteworthy, that the Government has also fully exempted Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) used in the treatment of various cancers from basic customs duty.

According to the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021, about 95 percent of rare diseases have no approved treatment and less than 1 in 10 patients receive disease-specific treatment.

It is estimated that globally around 6000 to 8000 rare diseases exist with new rare diseases being reported in the medical literature regularly. However, 80% of all rare disease patients are affected by approximately 350 rare diseases.