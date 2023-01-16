Global cardiomyopathies market set to reach $9.63 billion by 2031 driven by US and China’s drug sales: GlobalData

The cardiomyopathies market is set to grow from $3.07 billion in 2021 to $9.63 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%, forecasts data and analytics company GlobalData.

According to GlobalData, this is a prediction for the segment in 68 markets across Africa, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and North America.

GlobalData’s research reveals that North America accounted for 51.7% of cardiomyopathy drug sales in the 68M in 2021 and is expected to account for 54.2% in 2031.

“GlobalData research finds that the US is set to dominate the cardiomyopathy landscape because of the country’s high prevalence of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) relative to the other markets in the 7MM(The US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan), as well as the higher price tag on US marketed therapeutics,” Sarah Bundra, Pharmaceutical Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

GlobalData also shows that the second highest contributing market in the 68M is the APAC region, generating 33.2% of global cardiomyopathy sales in 2021 and expected to contribute 31.2% in 2031.

“APAC’s dominance in the space is primarily due to the high volume of drug sales in China, which totaled $789.05 million in 2021 and is expected to be $2.24 billion in 2031,” Bundra added.

Previous research by GlobalData indicated that growth in the cardiomyopathies market in the 7MM could be primarily attributed to the release of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Camzyos (mavacamten) and the launch of Cytokinetics’ aficamten—both of which are myosin inhibitors indicated for the management of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

“Camzyos and aficamten are unique in their mechanism of action, as myosin inhibitors, and also in their target indication. Previous to these two drugs, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy did not have therapeutic options,” Bundra said in a statement.