Ghana declares first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease

Ghana Health authorities on Sunday announced the country’s first outbreak of Marburg virus disease, after experts from World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed earlier results.

According to WHO’s press statement, the Institut Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal received samples from each of the two patients from the southern Ashanti region of Ghana – both deceased and unrelated – who showed symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

“The laboratory corroborated the results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, which suggested their illness was due to the Marburg virus. One case was a 26-year-old male who checked into a hospital on 26 June 2022 and died on 27 June. The second case was a 51 -year-old male who reported to the hospital on 28 June and died on the same day. Both cases sought treatment at the same hospital within days of each other.” the global health agency said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s health authorities are deploying experts, making available personal protective equipment, bolstering disease surveillance, testing, tracing contacts and working with communities to alert and educate them about the risks and dangers of the disease, and collaborating with the emergency response teams. Additionally, a team of WHO experts will be deployed over the next couple of days to provide coordination, risk assessment and infection prevention measures.

“Health authorities have responded swiftly, getting a head start preparing for a possible outbreak. This is good because without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand. WHO is on the ground supporting health authorities and now that the outbreak is declared, we are marshalling more resources for the response,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Meanwhile, more than 90 contacts, including health workers and community members, have been identified and are being monitored.

According to WHO, Marburg is a highly infectious viral haemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease. “It is only the second time the zoonotic disease has been detected in West Africa. Guinea confirmed a single case in an outbreak that was declared over on 16 September 2021, five weeks after the initial case was detected,” it stated.

Earlier, outbreaks and sporadic cases of Marburg in Africa have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda. WHO has reached out to neighbouring high-risk countries and they are on alert.

According to experts, Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials. Illness begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days. Case fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks depending on virus strain and the quality of case management. At present, there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus.