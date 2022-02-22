Annual Conference of Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin to be held on February 26

This year’s virtual conference will provide an international forum to delegates to share their knowledge and exchange ideas on clinical skill development, solutions to contemporary health issues and modernizing the approach to delivering healthcare.

The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), a non-profit organization, and leading association for the Indian medical diaspora has announced holding of its XII Annual Conference between February 26 and February 27, 2022.

GAPIO conference has become an important event in the medical calendar where the exchange of knowledge from subject specialists from across the world takes place. This year’s virtual conference will provide an international forum to delegates to share their knowledge and exchange ideas on clinical skill development, solutions to contemporary health issues and modernizing the approach to delivering healthcare.

More than 5000 participants from USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Middle East, Africa, UAE, India and other countries are expected to participate in the Congress.

GAPIO awards will be presented to distinguished and young clinicians during the Award function on February 26, 2022. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers of India, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest and Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group will be the Guest of Honor.

Four Credit hours has been granted by West Bengal Medical Council for this conference.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group said, “COVID-19 has once again shown the important role played by physicians of Indian origin in handling global health crisis. GAPIO held 23 Sessions on COVID 19 and valuable lessons learnt from clinical leaders across the globe helped in facing the challenge posed by this deadly disease. The need for innovation and cross-systemic learning is more important than ever before. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, India and the world at large are facing an epidemic of non-communicable diseases – NCDs like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. We seek involvement of everyone to overcome this biggest challenge to mankind posed by COVID-19 and NCDs”.

Renowned speakers from across the globe will cover more than 45 topics under Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Oncology, Endocrinology, Pediatrics, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Transplant, Interventional Radiology, Omicron (COVID-19) – Global Perspective, Orthopedic & Rheumatology and Nephrology in addition to non-clinical session on Leadership Mantras, Integrative Medicine, Women in medicine: Hurdles and Way forward, Capacity Building in Healthcare in India, Patient safety and Quality/ Accreditation and Role of Allied Healthcare Professionals in Healthcare.

Dr. Anupam Sibal, President of GAPIO and Group Medical Director at Apollo Hospitals, Senior Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist said, “The Indian diaspora has a wealth of talent. Experts based in more than 50 countries can contribute to enhancing the healthcare delivery in India as no matter where they work, they want to give back to their motherland. We hope to evolve a consensus on the contemporary health challenges through this conference.”

Highlighting the Congress’ relevance for Indian healthcare, Dr. Nandakumar Jairam, Vice President of GAPIO said, “Research and innovation can improve the delivery of quality healthcare in India to the last mile. As the country braces to overcome its myriad health challenges, this conference will help identify methodologies most suitable to skill and scale the healthcare workforce in the country.”

Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Secretary General of GAPIO and Chairman and Publisher of Parikh World Wide Media and ITV Gold 24×7 TV Channel in USA, said “Global health challenges need global solutions, and we believe through GAPIO we will evolve constructive and tangible ways of ensuring that healthcare becomes more accessible to all citizens”.