Fortis launches new 200 bedded multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida

Fortis Healthcare on Monday announced that it has launched a new hospital in Greater Noida today. According to the company’s press statement, the launch was attended by several dignitaries which included Dr. Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director, Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare among other senior leaders.

“The new Fortis multi-specialty hospital is equipped with 200 beds and over 50 expert clinicians across specialties to cater to patient needs. The hospital has best-in-class infrastructure which includes modular OTs, advanced ICUs with a dedicated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Coronary Care Unit (CCU). It also has state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology for advanced surgical interventions. Other features include advanced imaging services (MRI, CT), high-precision radiation oncology, the most updated nuclear medicine unit, and the latest cardiac and interventional cath labs for clinical services,” the hospital group said in a statement on Monday.

New Fortis Hospital in Greater Noida

Fortis Healthcare claims that the facility is expected to receive a large number of international patients as a major airport is coming up in the vicinity, at Jevar.

“We are pleased to bring the best of healthcare services to Greater Noida. This facility promises to bring high precision multi-specialty clinical care for the people of the region. This hospital will fulfil the healthcare needs of patients and communities in Greater Noida area and nearby cities. Our team of experienced doctors at our new hospital is ready to deliver the most advanced medical care under one roof. I thank the State Government and all our stakeholders for their unstinting support,” Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said in a statement.