Fortis Hospital organises bike rally to raise awareness on cancer in Delhi

Fortis Memorial Research Institute on Sunday flagged off a bike rally from Fortis Cancer Institute in Defence Colony. According to the hospital’s press statement on Tuesday, over 70 enthusiastic Harley Davidson Riders group, Delhi Chapter participated in this rally aimed to educate the public about cancer and to celebrate the launch of Fortis Cancer Institute in Defence Colony. The rally started from Fortis Cancer Institute at Defence Colony and ended at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, covering a distance of 29 kms.

“Cancer awareness is the key to early detection and better health-seeking behavior. The aim behind the bike rally was to raise awareness about cancer and also to celebrate the launch of our cancer institute. The newly launched institute will cater to customized treatment for cancer patients, along with yoga for mind and body healing. Cancer is quite common in both developing as well as developed countries, but awareness is yet poor among the general population. thus, the bike rally from Defence Colony to Gurugram and the cancer institute launch are manifestations of our commitment to fight the deadly disease and living healthier and being stronger,” Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Facility Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said in a statement.

According to doctors and experts, cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70 percent over the next 2 decades and it is the second leading cause of death around the world. Globally, nearly 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to the 5 leading behavioral and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use.

Recently, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., one of India’s largest integrated multi-speciality chain of hospitals, launched the state-of-the-art patient-centric – Fortis Cancer Institute at Defence Colony, New Delhi.