Fortis Hospital Noida to add 200 beds as part of expansion

Fortis Noida on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its infrastructure, wherein 200 additional beds and 5 new operation theatres will be added, along with advanced medical equipment and technology.

With this, the total number of beds in the hospital will now be over 500 with 18 operation theatres in total. The additional beds and OTs will be set up in the upcoming new building, within the hospital premises for which a Bhumi Pujan was held on Wednesday.

Bhumi Pujan was held on Wednesday (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

The Bhumi Pujan was graced by Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO – Fortis Healthcare, Anil Vinayak, GCOO, Fortis Healthcare along with other Senior Dignitaries from Fortis Healthcare.

The hospital is increasing the number of beds and medical resources to ensure that all patients in Noida and nearby regions have access to cutting-edge healthcare facilities and services, emergency and trauma services, it claimed.

The objective is to ensure a higher level of clinical care across specialties such as Organ Transplant (Liver, Kidney, Heart, BMT), Oncology (Fortis Cancer Institute) and Robotics – is provided to patients so that they do not have to travel to other regions. The hospital will add Robotic-aided equipment for Orthopaedics and General surgery; Linac, PETCT and Gamma camera for Cancer Care; 3 Tesla MRI, 256 slice CT Scan and Cath Labs for Radiology, Cardiology and Neurology.

“As a leading and responsible healthcare provider, it is a continuous endeavour for us to invest in new infrastructure, medical programmes and technology, to ensure that we are well-equipped to meet the rising healthcare requirements of the communities we serve. With today’s Bhumi Pujan, we have laid the foundation for a focused expansion programme for Fortis Noida, particularly in the areas of oncology, organ transplant, cardiology and robotics. We are also reinforcing our commitment to delivering best patient outcomes across all specialties in NCR region, and for patients who come to us from other countries and the state of Uttar Pradesh,” Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.