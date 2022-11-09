Fortis Hospital Noida launches 24/7 ambulance service for stroke patients

Fortis Hospital Noida on Wednesday announced that it has launched a dedicated ambulance service for stroke patients.

The first 4.5 hours are considered to be the most crucial or in other terms ‘golden’ because stroke patients have a high chance of survival and prevention of long-term brain damage if they receive medical treatment within the first 4.5 hours of the onset of symptoms. The healthcare group claims that its ambulance service will help patients reach the hospital within that ‘golden period’.

The ambulance service was launched by Dr. Jyoti Bala Sharma, Director & HOD-Neurology, Dr. Anurag Agarwal, HOD-Emergency, and Dr. Shanu Sharma (MS), Fortis Hospital, Noida.

“Around 1.8 million people suffer from stroke every year but only 1% are able to reach the hospital on time to get the required treatment. The stroke ambulance is equipped with all necessary emergency facilities to immediately cater to the patient once the patient is in the ambulance and being taken to the hospital. Approaching a stroke-ready specialty hospital makes it more likely that the patient receives acute stroke therapies which have a limited time window. Thus, a dedicated ambulance for stroke patients is critical for saving the patient’s life,” Dr. Jyoti Bala Sharma, Director & HOD-Neurology, Fortis Hospital Noida said in a statement.

According to Dr Rahul Gupta, Director & HOD – Neurosurgery, sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body, sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty in understanding speech, sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination are some of the recognisable symptoms of a stroke.

“In such a case one should be immediately rushed to a stroke-ready hospital and immediate treatment should be given to prevent any irreversible damage to the patient,” Dr. Gupta said.

According to doctors and health experts, the burden of stroke is increasing in India; stroke is now the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability.

ALSO READ | Fortis Healthcare’s share tanks 20 percent after SC extends stay on IHH open offer