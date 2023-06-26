Fortis Healthcare partners with RED.Health to provide ambulances in 10-30 minutes

Fortis Healthcare on Monday announced that it has collaborated with RED.Health, an emergency response network, to strengthen its healthcare emergency Services.

During a press conference today, the hospital and company informed that the scope of this collaboration spans across 7 branches of Fortis Hospitals in Delhi/NCR.

Under this collaboration, RED.Health will deploy 10 dedicated GPS-enabled Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and also support patient logistics with an independent fleet of more than 30 vehicles in NCR, ensuring that ambulances reach patients within an approximate time period of 10 to 30 minutes across Delhi/NCR.

Also Read Fortis Healthcare to divest its Vadapalani, Chennai Hospital Business Operations to Kauvery Group of Hospitals

“Ambulances can be booked at the Fortis Centralised Ambulance Service Nos 9009001050. The estimated time of ambulance allocation will be 2 to 5 minutes post the distress call and will reach patients within 10 to 30 minutes. Additionally, a concierge will be available at each hospital for better coordination between the patient and the ambulance,” Anil Vinayak, Group COO, Fortis Healthcare said during the press conference today. Moreover, the flag off event was attended by a cadre of industry stalwarts from Fortis Healthcare and RED.Health.

Vinayak told Financial Express.com that the service number is already live and they have started catering to the patients.

He also said that with this partnership, patients in need will be able to reach a Fortis emergency within minutes, from wherever they are.

“Whether it is an accident, a heart attack, a stroke, or any other emergency. Timely medical care within the golden hour is critical to saving lives. This collaboration will go a long way in filling the lacunae in timely emergency care across Delhi/NCR,” he said.

“At RED.Health, we take immense pride in our successful and timely medical emergency response model established in the Bangalore and Hyderabad markets. It is a testament to our commitment and expertise in handling emergencies that a leading hospital chain like Fortis has considered us for managing their emergency response. We at RED.Health takes full ownership of the hospitals’ emergency response infrastructure and are excited to strengthen our network across the city. Our responsible and trained team of emergency responders are fully prepared to showcase our life-saving capabilities and surpass expectations, making a significant impact of saving lives across the city,” Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO RED.Health said on Monday.

Also Read WHO publishes first global research agenda to combat antimicrobial resistance

Singh told Financial Express.com that through their services they want to replicate the 911 service of the United States and want the service to accessible across the country.

Recently, RED.Health had launched its four business verticals namely RED Ambulances which also includes RED Air Guardian, RED Assist, RED Priority Clinics, RED Academy, and also establishing a technology center within, namely RED Edge, that will strengthen the existing technical support and work on new product development for all the new business verticals.