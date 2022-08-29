FOGSI, NABH and Swasti partner together to improve maternity care across India

The Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) signed an MoU on Monday with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) to advance the Government’s vision to improve the quality of maternity services.

According to a press statement, this collaboration will ensure ‘One Nation One Standard’ where Maternity service providers (MSPs) will be jointly assessed by NABH and FOGSI supported by Swasti. Together with FOGSI, Swasti and Manyata Partners want to ensure that quality of care reaches the last mile, where no mother risks dying due to childbirth, it claimed.

“As part of the partnership, Swasti will build a sustainability platform through services to the hospital, develop new three-layered Manyata standards, and also support a technology strategy for program implementation,” the association said in a statement.

Reportedly, Swasti will also work closely with FOGSI and the National Programme Management Unit (NPMU) to build a sustainable financing model for the program.

“Women do not only need antenatal care during their pregnancy, but also expert medical care during childbirth, and specialized neonatal support upon childbirth – all under structured supervision. We’re elated to take the partnership with FOGSI to its next milestone. As the National QI Coordination Agency, while ensuring the scaling of Manyata to 1000 new SHEs Tin India, Swasti is also looking at building a sustainable platform for quality improvement. Additionally, we will be working on the design and implementation of a technology strategy for SHEs that aligns with the Manyata ecosystem. Our intention is also to promote normative standards and innovations at a large scale, primarily for women’s healthcare facilities,” Shiv Kumar, Founder of Swasti Health Catalyst, said in a statement.

