Financial distress in digital health apps linked to market shifts and rising interest rates, finds GlobalData

Babylon Holdings Limited, a UK-based digital healthcare company, has been fighting for months to get funding for its operations.

Digital healthcare organizations were urged to reach their maximum size to dominate the market

As technology continues its transformative journey across sectors, healthcare apps emerge as beacons of progress, promising enhanced health management and accessibility. Amid this promising landscape, challenges loom for healthcare app enterprises. The convergence of rising funding costs and shifting market dynamics puts these companies at risk of financial instability, potentially leading to insolvency, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

“In order to develop and maintain healthcare apps, significant funding must be allocated to software development, quality assurance, legal compliance, and ongoing improvements. If app maintenance costs get too high or development costs exceed expected revenue, the company’s financial survival may be in jeopardy,” Elia Garcia, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

Babylon Holdings Limited, a UK-based digital healthcare company, has been fighting for months to get funding for its operations. Two of the startup’s American subsidiaries recently requested bankruptcy protection on behalf of the company. A recent statement from Babylon stated that the previously announced deal between AlbaCore and MindMaze to combine business operations will not proceed.

Garcia concludes: “Digital healthcare organizations were urged to reach their maximum size to dominate the market, but now that financing rates are rising, they are struggling, and medtech companies are not interested to acquire them. That is the case of Pear Therapeutics, that following bankruptcy, its assets were sold for $6 million.

“Even though healthcare applications purport to enhance our wellbeing and make maintaining our health more convenient, the road to success is littered with obstacles that can lead to financial instability and even bankruptcy. Innovative solutions are simply one requirement for successful healthcare app companies; they also need to have solid preparations in place to weather any financial storms and market changes that may come their way.”

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 08:00 IST

