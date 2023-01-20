FE Digital Health Conclave 2.0 witnesses eminent industry experts dig into plans for holistic tech-based futuristic ecosystem

Financial Express Online on Thursday organised the second edition of the FE Digital Health Conclave. The conclave marked with the presence of over 30 speakers and more than 150 delegates.

With more than 8 sessions, the A-listers of the industry discussed the ways to combat the challenges on the path to the creation of a holistic tech-based futuristic healthcare ecosystem in the country.

India’s Digital Health ID Mission: The blueprint and beyond

The first session included healthcare experts who discussed the scope and potential of India’s Digital Health ID Mission.

The session included eminent speakers like Dr. K Madan Gopal, senior consultant (health), Niti Aayog, Mr Dennis Curry, Deputy Resident, Representative, UNDP, and Ms Aparna, IAS, MD NHM, UP.

The session was Moderated by Prof (Dr) Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, CSMCH, JNU and Managing Editor, Indian Journal of Public Health.

On her experience of working in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna, IAS, MD NHM, UP highlighted various segments of digital health in the state.

“UP is a massive state. There are many challenges but mainly because of the urban-rural divide and the scale of the state…35-35 crore vaccination have been achieved in the stated which was seemed unachievable. We have facility applications…so UP has been doing a tremendous work in the Digital Mission…We are trying to convince people that they need to get their digital ID…We have created a huge digital ecosystem. We have been able to created digital infrastructure with 16,000 institutions….our healthcare professionals are digital geared up. We have Kavach…we are also doing focused campaign on routine immunisation. We have a huge database…out of which we are creating ABHA IDs…that’s a huge task that we have achieved,” She pointed out.

Developing Digital Solutions To Deliver Better Outcomes : The ecosystem matters

The second session, moderated Sayantan Chatterjee, Executive Director, PwC, included speakers like Sudhanshu Mittal, head & Director Technical Solutions,Nasscom, Dr Prabhakaran Dorairaj, Distinguished Professor of Public Health and Director, Centre for Digital Health, Public Health Foundation of India, Rajdeep Ghosh, Chief Product & Technology Officer – Digital Health for Dr Reddy’s & Svaas, and Vasanth Venugopal, Chief Medical Officer, CARPLI.ai.

Rajdeep Ghosh, Chief Product & Technology Officer – Digital Health for Dr Reddy’s & Svaas said that India’s huge population also opens door to huge opportunities along with challenges.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Mittal, head & Director Technical Solutions, Nasscom also stated that there is still a challenge in implementing digital solutions.

Proactive population health management: Necessity of the post pandemic value-based world?

The theme of the third session was ‘Proactive population health management: Necessity of the post pandemic value-based world?’

The session included speakers like Deepak Tuli, Co-founder, Eka.care, Neeraj Jain, Country Head, Country Director – India, Director

– South Asia, PATH, Dr Anuj Gupta, Principal VP, Head – Oncology and P&I, THB, Arun Goyal, Chief Information Officer, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr. Bulbul Sood, Ex-Senior Strategic Advisor, JHPIEGO.

The session was moderated by Jaspreet Singh, Partner & National Leader, Grant Thorton Bharat LLP.

Deepak Tuli, Co-founder, Eka.care highlighted during the session that the experience of taking an appointment through ABHA is far superior than private sector.

Meanwhile, Dr Anuj Gupta, Principal VP, Head – Oncology and P&I, THB pointed out that a lot needs to happen at the policy level to reach the end-users properly.

Future of Digital Health & the new imperatives: Special Address by Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist, WHO

In a special address on ‘Future of Digital Health & the new imperatives’, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) felt India was today best placed to leverage its early lead in digital health interventions to expand the scope and reach of healthcare.

Giving an example of the impact that the CoWIN app had during the coronavirus pandemic as a medium that connected with a billion people, she felt, this and other digital platforms and interventions could now be leveraged to treat and manage several chronic diseases like hypertension. diabetes and also other ailments.

Covid And Beyond: Resurgence of infectious diseases

The theme of one of the session was Covid And Beyond: Resurgence of infectious diseases. The session highlighted the focus on point of care and the imperatives emerging from the changing patterns in Indian Diagnostics.

The session included speakers like Dr Arvind Lal, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Lal PathLabs, Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics, Prashant Tandon, CEO & CoFounder, 1 MG and Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo 24/7.

The session was moderated by E Kumar Sharma, Deputy Editor, FinancialExpress.com.

Dr. Lal highlighted that healthcare sector of India is progressing tremendously in digital healthcare segment.

The panelists also pointed out that there is a need for critical focus on both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The Future of Healthcare: Let The Data Speak

The session highlighted that data are being democratised and that means every health company is now a data company.

The session included speakers like Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr. Dang’s Lab, Pooja Chatrath, CIO, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd., Dr. Harpreet Singh, Scientist, ICMR and Praveen Bist, CIO, Amrita Hospitals.

The session was moderated by Roshun Povaiah, Editor, FinancialExpress.com.

Dr. Harpreet Singh, Scientist, ICMR said that there is a need for standarisation in data planning and data collection.

Meanwhile, Pooja Chatrath, CIO, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd. informed that most organisations are working towards securing as much data as possible.

Has Indian Digital Health Industry got what it takes to catch up?

The sessions focused on ‘Has Indian Digital Health Industry got what it takes to catch up?’. The session highlighted the need to focus on implementation and ramping up of digital infrastructure to ensure uniform access to all.

The session included speakers like Joy Chakraborty, COO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Dr D S Rana, chairman, board of management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Professor Anurag Agrawal, Dean, BioSciences and Health Research, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, India, Jitendra Haryan, CEO, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre and Dr. Sushil Kumar Meher, Head-IT, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The session was moderated by Mohd Yaman, Solution Consultant – Digital Media, Adobe.

Dr Rana, chairman, board of management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that the ABHA is going to be a game-changer.

Furthermore, Professor Anurag Agrawal, Dean, BioSciences and Health Research, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, India, the digital data needs to be personalised for the convenience of the end users.

Strengthening Primary Care and Enhancing Health Equity – The Road Ahead

Financial Express Online on Thursday organised the second edition of FE Digital Health Conclave. During the conclave, Dr. RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority gave a valedictory address on ‘Strengthening Primary Care and Enhancing Health Equity – The Road Ahead.’

“This mission will not be possible if all the stakeholders don’t come togthers. All the key players of various segments of healthcare need to participate….We need to create machine-readable documents and it is not happening right now. The objective of this mission is to make healthcare quality-oriented,” Dr. Sharma said during his address on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sharma emphasised that there is need to empower patients.

According to Dr. Sharma, India has a lot of potential in the digital healthcare space and emphasised that all the stakeholders of the sector need to come foward take this journey ahead.

Felicitation Ceremony: FE Visionary Leadership Recognition

During the conclave, a felicitation ceremony was conducted to encourage and congratulate healthcare industry leaders for their exemplary work.

Roshun Povaiah, Editor, FinancialExpress.com, and E Kumar Sharma, Deputy Editor, FinancialExpress.com. handed over the certificates to 46 Indian healthcare innovators.

