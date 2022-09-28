FE Healthcare Summit 2022: Role of digitisation to transform healthcare infrastructure

COVID-19 has changed the world in ways never seen before. In India, the pandemic has put immense strain on the healthcare infrastructure and cadre. Undeniably, it has highlighted the need to strengthen the medical infrastructure and strengthen the healthcare cadre.

Although there has been the spread of health and wellness centers, there are still gaps that need to be bridged so as to leverage their full potential, be it in terms of getting the doctors to be present at the center or bridging the infrastructure gaps.

With increased incidents of non-COVID ailments and a high load of non-communicable diseases, the Second Edition of FE Healthcare Summit will focus on the need of leveraging digital and innovative healthcare delivery have become imperative.

One of the sessions at the FE Healthcare Summit, “Revitalising India’s Healthcare Infrastructure: Leveraging the Digital Power”, will highlight the role of digitisation in improving the healthcare infrastructure.

The session will include eminent speakers like Dr K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr BS Ajaikumar, Founder, HCG, Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, and Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board of Manipal Hospitals Group, and the discussion will be moderated by Rana Mehta, Partner and leader (Healthcare), PwC.

The Second Edition of FE Healthcare Summit will be inaugurated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India. The Summit will be marked with the presence of over 35 key speakers, 200 industry leaders, over eight knowledgeable sessions, and a whole day of thrilling and insightful networking sessions. This year the FE Healthcare Summit will focus on “Affordable and Accessible Healthcare: Dealing with Disruptions and Leveraging Opportunities.”

Eminent policymakers and industry leaders including Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, Government of India, Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, Chief Cardiothoracic Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi and former Director General, ICMR, Ameera Shah, Managing Director, Metropolis Labs, Anand K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics, Dr. A Velumani, Creator, Thyrocare, Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dean (Biosciences), Ashoka University, Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Founder, HCG, Glenn Saldanha, Managing Director and CEO, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, DR H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Medical Advisory Board of Manipal Hospitals Group, Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Krishna Ella, Chairperson, Bharat Biotech International, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd., Dr. Renu Swaroop, Former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Utkarsh Palnitkar, Consultant Lifesciences will also be present at this power-packed Summit.

With presenting partner Rainbow Children’s Hospital, the FE Healthcare Summit-second edition will be held on 30th September 2022 in Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. Watch this space for more!