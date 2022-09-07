FE Healthcare Summit 2022: Eminent speakers and industry experts to address crucial aspects

FE Healthcare Summit 2022: Healthcare is a crucial aspect of one’s life. Now, as the world is learning to live with COVID-19 and adjust to the “new normal”, there are various other segments that need to be talked about. India’s healthcare sector is undoubtedly the fastest-growing industry. Recent reports suggest that the Indian healthcare industry was worth around INR 17 trillion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 30 percent between 2021 and 2026, reaching INR 81.30 trillion by 2026.

Undeniably, the rapid digitisation and emphasis on tele-access in healthcare during COVID-19 have opened new doors for innovative healthcare delivery and improved many previously deprived channels of access to quality healthcare services. A boom in health tech, new alternatives, and increased prioritisation of self-care and well-being are also evident.

However, there is a need to create health equity through data, transparency, and accountability and better data and analysis from both public health systems and private sector interventions are important to enhance the quality patient care ecosystem. Keeping these aspects in mind, Financial Express.com is organising FE Healthcare Summit on 30th September this year in New Delhi. After the success of the first edition of FE Healthcare Summit last year, the second edition of the Summit this year will focus on taking healthcare to the masses in the most cost-effective manner while retaining the emphasis on quality.

With the theme, “Affordable and Accessible Healthcare: Dealing with Disruptions and Leveraging Opportunities”, FE Healthcare Summit 2022 will be marked with the presence of over 35 key speakers, 200 industry leaders, over eight knowledgeable sessions, and a whole day of thrilling and insightful networking session.

FE Healthcare Summit 2022 will focus on some of the important aspects of the healthcare sector including the challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), diagnostics for COVID-19 and non-COVID ailments, breakthrough innovations, health equity, and lots more.

The biggest healthcare summit which will be inaugurated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will include eminent speakers like Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, GOI; Dr. RS Sharma, National Health Authority (NHA); Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI); Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; Anand K, Chief Executive Director, SRL Diagnostics; Dr. A Velumani, Creator, Thyrocare; Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dean (Biosciences), Ashoka University; Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Founder, HCG; Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Medical Board Advisory Board of Manipal Hospitals Group; Dr. Ramesh Kancharala, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd., among others.

With presenting partner Rainbow Children’s Hospital, FE Healthcare Summit-Second Edition will be held on 30th September 2022 in New Delhi. Watch out this space for more!

