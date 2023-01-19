FE Digital Health Conclave: Need for standarisation of data in healthcare sector

Financial Express Online on Thursday organised the second edition of FE Digital Health Conclave. One of the sessions focused on the topic ‘The Future of Healthcare: Let The Data Speak.’ The session highlighted that data are being democratised and that means every health company is now a data company.

The session included speakers like Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr. Dang’s Lab, Pooja Chatrath, CIO, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd., Dr. Harpreet Singh, Scientist, ICMR and Praveen Bist, CIO, Amrita Hospitals.

The session was moderated by Roshun Povaiah, Editor, FinancialExpress.com.

“Data is extremely crucial to diagnose a disease. The data collected through various surveys or clinical trials is important to understand a trend of diseases,” Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr. Dang’s Lab said during the session.

Dr. Harpreet Singh, Scientist, ICMR said that there is a need for standarisation in data planning and data collection.

“We are working on standarisation of data for several years now…My team is working with various programmes of ICMR and other entities of government…Digital health research data ecosystem is equally important. The research data is jungle right now. There is a lot of diversity in data collection…there is need of standarisation in data planning and data collecting. We also require development of tools for data collections,” Dr. Singh said.

Meanwhile, Praveen Bist, CIO, Amrita Hospitals pointed out that there is a both advantages and disadvantages of large volume of data.

“In United States, there is social security number which is somewhat equivalent to Aadhaar number. There are several advantages and at the same time we have to cautious of it too,” Bisht said during the session.

Meanwhile, Pooja Chatrath, CIO, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd. informed that most organisations are working towards securing as much data as possible.

“Every organisation is working towards securing the data as per their compliances. The softwares which are coming up these days help in encrypting the data,” Chatrath said during the session.

The Summit was be marked with the presence of over 30 key speakers, more than 150 industry leaders, over eight knowledgeable sessions, and a whole day of thrilling and insightful networking sessions.

FE Digital Health Summit included eminent speakers like Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare Government Of India, Anand K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics, Dr Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, Prof. Dorairaj Prabhakaran, Distinguished Professor of Public Health and Director, Centre for Digital Health, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr K Madan Gopal, Senior consultant (health), Niti Aayog, Ms Aparna U, IAS, MD NHM, Uttar Pradesh,

Mohd Yaman, Solution Consultant – Digital Media, Adobe, Prashant Tandon, CEO & Co-Founder, Tata 1 MG, Prof (Dr) Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, CSMCH, JNU and Managing Editor, Indian Journal of Public Health among others.

With Co-Partner mfine and Silver Partner Adobe, the Second Edition of FE Digital Health Conclave was held on 19th January, 2023 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.