FE Digital Health Conclave: Need for implementation and ramping up of digital infrastructure

Financial Express Online on Thursday organised the second edition of FE Digital Health Conclave. One of the sessions focused on ‘Has Indian Digital Health Industry got what it takes to catch up?’. The session highlighted the need to focus on implementation and ramping up of digital infrastructure to ensure uniform access to all.

The session included speakers like Joy Chakraborty, COO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Dr D S Rana, chairman, board of management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Professor Anurag Agrawal, Dean, BioSciences and Health Research, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, India, Jitendra Haryan, CEO, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre and Dr. Sushil Kumar Meher, Head-IT, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The session was moderated by Mohd Yaman, Solution Consultant – Digital Media, Adobe.

“We need to have some meaningful use of the digital records…We can adopt digital technologies in multiple areas. So many different formats of apps have come up now. Digital technology has made its place in different segments of healthcare,” Joy Chakraborty, COO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, said during the session.

Dr D S Rana, chairman, board of management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that the ABHA is going to be a game-changer.

“I have seen the digitisation of healthcare in the last 30 years…the government is coming up with new policies to implement digitisation. We are working on developing softwares to analyse every doctors’ handwriting so that it is easy to understand,” Dr. Sushil Kumar Meher, Head-IT, AIIMS, New Delhi said during the session.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Haryan, CEO, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre said that every organisation is at a different phase of digitisation journey.

“What India has achieved since the covid couldn’t have been possible otherwise. Digitisation is a sub-set of digitalisation. Every organisation is in a different phase of this digitisation journey. Now, there is significant reduction in printing costs…but lot of patients still choose physical reports. But covid has changed that a lot,” Haryan said.

Furthermore, Professor Anurag Agrawal, Dean, BioSciences and Health Research, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, India, the digital data needs to be personalised for the convenience of the end users.

“…the approach should be generation of report on the purpose-basis. The focus should be on customised data delivery for end-users,” Agrawal said during the session.

