FE Digital Health Conclave | India’s digital Health mission will empower patients: Dr. RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority

Financial Express Online on Thursday organised the second edition of FE Digital Health Conclave. During the conclave, Dr. RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority gave a valedictory address on ‘Strengthening Primary Care and Enhancing Health Equity – The Road Ahead.’

“This mission will not be possible if all the stakeholders don’t come togthers. All the key players of various segments of healthcare need to participate….We need to create machine-readable documents and it is not happening right now. The objective of this mission is to make healthcare quality-oriented,” Dr. Sharma said during his address on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sharma emphasised that there is need to empower patients.

“Digital technologies have the potential to make healthcare facilities more affordable. We need to empower patients. One component of the mission is the ABHA. We are make bank-like health accounts to store health records. This will not to be centralised otherwise it will become single-hacking point and lead to privacy issues,” Dr. Sharma said.

As a part of the Digital Health Mission, the government is also planning to inculcate insurance facilities too.

“…we also want to promote health insurance sector. Currently, OPD doesn’t come under insurance. We are creating health claims exchange…we are making a pipeline which will help in standarisation of claims and make value chain transparent,” Dr. Sharma added.

Furthermore, he also informed that Unified Health Interface (UHI) will help in developing protocol-based system in healthcare.

“…Unified Health Interface….banking Unified payment interface unbundled the payment flow. So, essentially what we are doing is developing a protocol-based system in healthcare. This is the concept of UHI. This feature will open market in an unique way. Currently, around 12 companies have integrated with UHI system. We are quite unique in the world with this mission,” Dr. Sharma said while addressing the crowd.

According to Dr. Sharma, India has a lot of potential in the digital healthcare space and emphasised that all the stakeholders of the sector need to come foward take this journey ahead.

The Summit was marked with the presence of over 30 key speakers, more than 150 industry leaders, over eight knowledgeable sessions, and a whole day of thrilling and insightful networking sessions.

