FE Digital Health Conclave: Eminent speakers discuss importance of proactive population health management

Financial Express Online on Thursday organised the second Edition of FE Digital Health Conclave. The theme of the session was ‘Proactive population health management: Necessity of the post pandemic value-based world?’

The session included speakers like Deepak Tuli, Co-founder, Eka.care, Neeraj Jain, Country Head, Country Director – India, Director

– South Asia, PATH, Dr Anuj Gupta, Principal VP, Head – Oncology and P&I, THB, Arun Goyal, Chief Information Officer, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr. Bulbul Sood, Ex-Senior Strategic Advisor, JHPIEGO.

The session was moderated by Jaspreet Singh, Partner & National Leader, Grant Thorton Bharat LLP.

Deepak Tuli, Co-founder, Eka.care highlighted during the session that the experience of taking an appointment through ABHA is far superior than private sector.

“Digital is just means to an end. We need to look at digital just as means to get good health. COVID taught us that health is all about equity…it has also become a political topic. There is a lot happening. You have to find solutions for over 1.4 billion people of India. Individuals need to get an ID and use it. The people will have to come on board…we have to think about how all these data for better solution in healthcare…Currently we are testing out pilot in Mumbai…There is a mistrust regarding tax data,” Neeraj Jain, Country Head, Country Director – India, Director – South Asia, PATH said during the session.

Meanwhile, Dr Anuj Gupta, Principal VP, Head – Oncology and P&I, THB pointed out that a lot needs to happen at the policy level to reach the end-users properly.

“We were waiting for the pandemic to open our eyes. Delivering healthcare facilities in pockets will not help us in achieving our goal…this is very critical in terms of policy making and we need to see how it reaches the end users,” Dr. Gupta said during the session.

Furthermore, Arun Goyal, Chief Information Officer, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital emphasised that technology helps in improving quality and efficiency at clinical level.

“…Technology helps in improving quality and efficiency…if you look at pathology…digital histopathology has become really helpful…talk about any stream in healthcare, the technology is improving the efficiency. These technological interventions help clinicians in taking quality healthcare to the next level,” Goyal said during the session.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bulbul Sood, Ex-Senior Strategic Advisor, JHPIEGO emphasised on the focus on awareness and training.

“Health sector has been little slow to adopt technology…it can be an additive and help us in real-time data. COVID-19 shook us. Suddenly, we were forced to reach out to large number of people. Training come up in a big way and that is something that is going to stay…we came up with so many apps. We need to create not just knowledge but also solutions. We need to create awareness. The person behind the machine also needs enough awareness and training,” Dr. Sood said.

The Summit was marked with the presence of over 30 key speakers, more than 150 industry leaders, over eight knowledgeable sessions, and a whole day of thrilling and insightful networking sessions.

FE Digital Health Summit included eminent speakers like Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare Government Of India, Anand K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics, Dr Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, Prof. Dorairaj Prabhakaran, Distinguished Professor of Public Health and Director, Centre for Digital Health, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr K Madan Gopal, Senior consultant (health), Niti Aayog, Ms Aparna U, IAS, MD NHM, Uttar Pradesh, Mohd Yaman, Solution Consultant – Digital Media, Adobe, Prashant Tandon, CEO & Co-Founder, Tata 1 MG, Prof (Dr) Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, CSMCH, JNU and Managing Editor, Indian Journal of Public Health among others.

With Co-Partner mfine and Silver Partner Adobe, the Second Edition of FE Digital Health Conclave was held on 19th January, 2023 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.