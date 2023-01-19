FE Digital Health Conclave: Diagnostics sector holds lot of scope and potential for digital advancement

Financial Express Online on Thursday organised the second editon of FE Digital Health Conclave. The theme of one of the session was Covid And Beyond: Resurgence of infectious diseases. The session highlighted the focus on point of care and the imperatives emerging from the changing patterns in Indian Diagnostics.

The session included speakers like Dr Arvind Lal, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Lal PathLabs, Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics, Prashant Tandon, CEO & CoFounder, 1 MG and Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo 24/7.

The session was moderated by E Kumar Sharma, Deputy Editor, FinancialExpress.com.

Dr. Lal highlighted that healthcare sector of India is progressing tremendously in digital healthcare segment.

“Healthcare is also progressively advancing in terms technology. While healthcare is traditionally known for slow adoption, covid has pushed us. Digital software technology holds the potential for futuristic-approach in diagnostics. Early diagnosis and timely detecion is necessary…Adoption of telemedicine also witnessed unprecedent growth…e-sanjeevni has crossed the milestone of 9 crore consultations…An extension of telemedicine can be done in mentoring healthcare profession. Plaforms like ECHO should be scaled up at a multi-fold level to deal with diverse number of diseases,” Dr. Lal said during the session.

Meanwhile, Anand K pointed out that after COVID-19, the consumer is more aware now.

“…big changes are happening post-covid…the consumer is more aware now. The next aspect is digitisation. The use of various digital technologies have become important and common in diagnostics labs. Inside the industry if we see, there is decentralisation of labs and its facilities. Requirements of turn-around time is much higher now. There is a focus on personalised medicine and precision therapies…with these next-gen diagnostics will be the future. The labs are now adopting AI and I0MT. The overall digital technology is happening,” Anand added.

Furthermore, Tandon pointed out that scale and affordability can be achieved together.

“The primary thing is actually scale. We wanted to test if we take out the price aspect, then will it affect the scale model? So, it is possible. We brought out down the prices of a lot of tests. There is a much-larger market that needs to be diagnosed,” Tandon said.

Meanwhile, Jacob informed that apollo is looking foward to offering comprehensive healthcare facilities.

“We are looking at an offer of continum of healthcare facilities. The footprint of Apollo is expanding…it has to be omnichannel presence for us. There is an investment going in both physical and virtual platforms,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lal and Anand both pointed out that merger and acquisition are important for the diagnostic sector for consolidated growth.

The panelists also pointed out that there is a need for critical focus on both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The Summit was be marked with the presence of over 30 key speakers, more than 150 industry leaders, over eight knowledgeable sessions, and a whole day of thrilling and insightful networking sessions.

FE Digital Health Summit included eminent speakers like Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare Government Of India, Anand K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics, Dr Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, Prof. Dorairaj Prabhakaran, Distinguished Professor of Public Health and Director, Centre for Digital Health, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr K Madan Gopal, Senior consultant (health), Niti Aayog, Ms Aparna U, IAS, MD NHM, Uttar Pradesh,

Mohd Yaman, Solution Consultant – Digital Media, Adobe, Prashant Tandon, CEO & Co-Founder, Tata 1 MG, Prof (Dr) Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, CSMCH, JNU and Managing Editor, Indian Journal of Public Health among others.

With Co-Partner mfine and Silver Partner Adobe, the Second Edition of FE Digital Health Conclave was held on 19th January, 2023 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.