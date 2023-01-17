FE Digital Health Conclave 2.0 to see experts, industry A-listers brainstorm 

The rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with supportive government policies, have all propelled the growth of India’s digital healthcare sector.

As the world is still reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, digitisation has played a crucial role in the decentralisation of healthcare and ensuring access to remote and advanced care.

Undeniably, the rapid digitisation and emphasis on tele-access in healthcare during COVID-19 have opened new doors for innovative healthcare delivery and improved many previously deprived channels of access to quality healthcare services. A boom in health tech, new alternatives, and increased prioritisation of self-care and well-being are also evident.

To highlight various aspects of digital health, the scope, and the potential of digitisation in the Indian healthcare sector, Financial Express.com brings to you the second edition of the FE Digital Health Conclave.

Scheduled on 19th January 2023, at the second edition of FE Digital Health Conclave, the Digital Health experts will brainstorm on the possible solutions and on the ways to combat the challenges in the path to the creation of a holistic tech-based futuristic healthcare ecosystem in the country. The theme of the second edition of FE Digital Health Conclave is ‘Mapping The Future of Healthcare.’

Eminent healthcare experts, advocates of public health, policymakers and key industry leaders will discuss India’s Digital Health ID Mission, innovations and advancements in healthcare delivery, digitisation in diagnostics, Post-Pandemic preparedness, challenges, and digital solutions among others.

The Second Edition of the FE Digital Health Conclave will unfold with an address by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences. The Summit will be marked with the presence of over 30 key speakers, more than 150 industry leaders, over eight knowledgeable sessions, and a whole day of luminous and insightful networking sessions.

FE Digital Health Summit will include eminent speakers like Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare Government Of India, Anand K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics, Dr Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, Prof. Dorairaj Prabhakaran, Distinguished Professor of Public Health and Director, Centre for Digital Health, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr K Madan Gopal, Senior consultant (health), Niti Aayog, Aparna U, IAS, MD NHM, Uttar Pradesh, Mohd Yaman, Solution Consultant – Digital Media, Adobe, Prashant Tandon, CEO & Co-Founder, 1 MG, Prof (Dr) Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, CSMCH, JNU and Managing Editor, Indian Journal of Public Health among other. There will also be a special address by Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, a leading physician and the former Chief Scientist, the World Health Organisation (WHO).

With Co-Partner mfine and Silver Partner Adobe, the Second Edition of FE Digital Health Conclave will be held at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.