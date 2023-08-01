Eye Flu in India: India is witnessing a rapid surge in conjunctivitis cases. According to media reports, Maharashtra has reported over 39,400 eye flu cases and the state authorities have alerted the districts to intensify surveillance.

In Delhi, doctors have advised people to take all precautions, especially in crowded places. Amid the rise in conjunctivitis cases in the national capital, doctors maintain that the young population is the most affected.

People are now following all sorts of ‘Nuska’ to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. Some people also wear dark sunglasses assuming that it can prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. But does it actually work? Here’s what doctors say.

“Wearing dark glasses do not prevent the spread of infection in conjunctivitis. The important thing to keep in mind is that its spread by touching our own eyes after shaking hands with another person suffering from conjunctivitis who touched their infected eyes,” Dr. Sunil Morekar, Consultant Ophthalmologist, S.L. Raheja Hospital Mahim – A Fortis Associate told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Morekar also said that the role of fomites is also crucial.

“Fomites are objects or materials which are likely to carry infection, such as clothes, mobile phones, laptops and furniture. So, the crux is not sharing things like laptops, computers, mouse, tables and phones with others and if one touches such things, one should sanitise their hand and work area. It is sensible to primarily keep hands clean after touching any surface especially when at public places,” he told Financial Express.com.

He also cautioned about the use of sanitiser and later touching the eyes.

“One word of caution though is that after using sanitizer, touching the eyes with those hands may cause a chemical conjunctivitis and so hand washing becomes the mainstay of prevention,” he added.

According to Dr. Morekar, glasses may make one feel less sensitive if there is photosensitivity and it may also not make one look scary when one has conjunctivitis but in fact sometimes due to some reasons, wearing glasses may be counterproductive if the glasses used by infected patients are left behind carelessly.

“We should not touch the glasses used or touched by an infected person to prevent that to serve as a fomite. If an infected person takes off the dark glasses, then the surface on which he/she keeps them can become contaminated and later infect anyone who touches the surface thus infected and now serving as a fomite,” he pointed out.

‘Wearing sunglasses during conjunctivitis is a common misconception’

According to Dr. Manoj Prathapan, Clinical Professor, Ophthalmology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, it is common to see individuals with conjunctivitis wearing dark sunglasses.

“There is a common misconception that this is to curb the spread of the infection by gazing into others eyes. However, it is essential to understand that conjunctivitis cannot be transmitted merely by gazing at an affected person. The primary reason behind sporting these glasses is to mitigate the discomfort arising from light sensitivity, which is one of the most common symptoms of this condition,” Dr. Prathapan told Financial Express.com.

He also revealed that conjunctivitis makes the eyes sensitive to light, leading to discomfort in brightly illuminated environments.

“By wearing dark sunglasses, one can alleviate this sensitivity, enabling them to go outdoors without excessive discomfort. This precautionary measure also discourages the temptation to touch or rub the infected eye, as such actions may lead to the transmission of the infection to others. Wearing the sunglasses offers inherent protection against the dust and particles in the environment, shielding the already irritated and infected eye,” Dr. Prathapan said.

He also emphasised that adhering to proper hygiene practises, such as frequent handwashing and refraining from touching the eyes, is vital for the average person to prevent the dissemination of the infection.

What are the symptoms of conjunctivitis?

According to Dr. Sanjay Dhawan, Principal Director & HOD – Ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Center Panchsheel Park, the symptoms of eye flu, also known as conjunctivitis, include:

redness,

irritation,

itching,

excessive watering,

discharge from the eyes,

sticking of eyelids,

mild pain,

and swelling of the eyelids.

“These symptoms may vary in intensity depending on the cause of the infection, whether it is viral, bacterial, or allergic in nature. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly for proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment,” Dr. Dhawan told Financial Express.com.

What are the measures that infected people should take?

According to Dr. Dhawan, for individuals who are infected with conjunctivitis, it is essential to follow specific measures:

Firstly, they should refrain from sharing handkerchiefs, towels, and other toiletries to avoid spreading the infection to others.

While casual interaction does not usually lead to the spread of infection, it is advisable to avoid close contact with people suffering from conjunctivitis.

Practicing good hand hygiene is crucial, and they should wash their hands immediately after taking care of a family member with conjunctivitis.

Swimming should be avoided if they have conjunctivitis to prevent potential complications and avoid transmitting the infection to others.

During epidemics of conjunctivitis, it is recommended to avoid swimming altogether to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading the infection.

Additionally, infected individuals should avoid exposure to dust pollution, chemicals, fumes, and bright sunlight, which can exacerbate discomfort and prolong recovery.

Wearing sunglasses can help alleviate discomfort from bright light and prevent alarming others around them.

Lastly, during epidemics, it is advisable for infected individuals to avoid crowded places to reduce the risk of transmission to others and support overall containment efforts.

How to prevent eye flu?

To prevent eye flu one must avoid sharing handkerchiefs, towels, and other toiletries to minimize the risk of transmission from infected individuals.

It is advisable to avoid close contact with people suffering from conjunctivitis. Practicing good hand hygiene is crucial, so ensure you wash your hands immediately after taking care of a family member with conjunctivitis.

Refrain from swimming if you have conjunctivitis to prevent potential complications and avoid transmitting the infection to others.

Additionally, during epidemics of conjunctivitis, it is advisable to avoid swimming altogether and crowded places to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the infection.

By adhering to these preventive measures, one can significantly reduce the chances of contracting eye flu and help protect yourself and others from this contagious condition.

“It is crucial to seek professional medical help for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding touching the eyes, can significantly reduce the risk of infection transmission. Additionally, it is essential to dispel common myths surrounding conjunctivitis, such as the belief that it can be contracted by looking at the eyes of an infected person or that remedies like rose water can provide relief. Relying on evidence-based medical advice and adhering to preventive measures will help us navigate through this situation with confidence and minimal impact on our ocular health,” Dr. Dhawan told Financial Express.com.