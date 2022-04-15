Entrinsic Bioscience announces potential tool for development of new therapies for constipation

Entrinsic Bioscience, a life science company, has announced a tool to measure intestinal peristalsis that could lead to the development of therapies for bowel problems including Irritable Bowel Syndrome-Constipation (IBS-C). Dr. Sadasivan Vidyasagar, a University of Florida researcher and founder and chairman of the company’s scientific advisory board, recently shared a tool that can give improved measurements of peristalsis and the interactions of intraluminal pressure, muscle contraction, and changes in fluid volume at the Experimental Biology 2022 conference which was held in Philadelphia, United States.

A collective process of intestinal muscle contractions, Peristalsis, moves food through the gastrointestinal tract of the human body. Although it has been studied in great detail, the qualitative analysis of peristaltic propulsion is not yet fully understood due to the lack of a definitive tool. Consequently, there has been limited drug discovery in the field of constipation, including IBS-C.

According to the life science company, Vidyasagar and his team, which included researchers from the University of Florida and Entrinsic Bioscience, used directional lighting, field-imaging as well as pressure recordings to measure net peristaltic activity in the body.

Stephen J Gatto, chairman and CEO of Entrinsic Bioscience stated that being able to manipulate GI segments and assessing the effects may change the researcher’s perspective of peristaltic issues on secretion or absorption process in the body.

During the conference, Vidyasagar also presented a poster on the tool his lab has developed to measure intestinal peristalsis and the “interactions of intraluminal pressure, muscle contraction, and changes in fluid volume” in an improved manner.

“This work is still at an early stage but represents a significant step forward in the development of solutions to a number of digestive diseases,” Dr. William Denman, chief medical advisor to Entrinsic Bioscience said.