Entod Pharmaceuticals expands its business portfolio; Enters into glaucoma, dermatology and ophthalmic surgical equipment segment

Entod Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it is all set to launch its GLO division for the Glaucoma treatment segment to expand its business.

According to the company’s statement, this one-of-a-kind ophthalmic subspecialty division is focused on the treatment of the eye condition glaucoma, which is a leading cause of irreversible blindness in India. This comes after due consideration that awareness and timely treatment to deter the progress of glaucoma is the need of the hour, it stated.

The pharma major also launched a nationwide public awareness campaign called the #TheGLOProject recently and it has also tied up with the World Glaucoma Association and various national and regional glaucoma medical societies for this cause.

Earlier this year, Entod Pharmaceuticals marked its presence in two major arenas. The first was the launch of its HyTek Surgical, a super-speciality ophthalmic surgical division, catering to intra-operative solutions for ophthalmic surgical needs. The other was its dermatological venture in collaboration with its UK sister company Entod Beauty London Ltd, under which Entod Beauty products began their sale in India.

“This year has been both challenging and exceptional for our business where we focussed on expanding our horizon beyond the convention. We have flourished in all the spheres that we set foot in. The latest milestone being the launch of our GLO Division is envisioned with the mission to ensure some real changes to the plight of glaucoma in our country,” Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals said in a statement on Monday.

With over 270 products reaching far and wide, Entod Pharmaceuticals has therapeutic solutions covering all major eye health issues along with those encompassing ENT and dermatology.

