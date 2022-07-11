ENTOD Pharmaceuticals celebrates Foundation Day on 100th Birth Anniversary of G V Masurkar

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals celebrated its foundation day on 11th July on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of its founder, G V Masurkar. “A visionary leader in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, Mr G V Masurkar’s continued passion for quality, research and innovation has propelled ENTOD Pharmaceuticals into a global brand with specialized expertise in the ENT, Ophthalmic and Dermatology medicine fields. Not to forget, he was also the man and brains behind the popular Indian paracetamol brand “CROCIN” which presently is a household painkiller brand in India,” it said in a press statement on Monday.

On Monday, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals marked its 45th year in business, an exciting milestone for the company, its employees, and customers all over the world. “On this special day, ENTOD is conducting a free eye-check-up camp at Lion’s Eye Hospital, Nanded, Maharashtra. More than 200 people will get a free eye checkup at the camp that is organized by ENTOD in association with President Mr.Dyneshwar Mahajan, Dr.Ramchandr Hendge, Dr Neha Kabra, and Dr Prerana Joshi, Lion’s Eye Hospital, Nanded, Maharashtra,” it stated.

The pharma firm claimed that the entire cost of check-ups and medicines will be provided by ENTOD Pharmaceuticals. ENTOD has made consistent progress in both the Indian domestic as well as export markets and created a global name for itself in the ophthalmic, ENT and dermatology segments, it claimed.

Recently, ENTOD received approval from the DCGI to start phase 3 clinical trials for 0.05% low-dose atropine eye drops. If successful it will be the first one to launch these eye drops in India and in the world. In the last 2 years the company has significantly expanded its product based with innovative technology-driven products including the launch of its nanotechnology-based under eye gel serum “Eyecirque” in early 2022.

“Today ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is part of the ENTOD INTERNATIONAL Group together with our other sister concern research companies which have grown into an international research-based pharmaceutical organisation with over 4 decades of pharmaceutical expertise in Ophthalmology, ENT and Dermatology medicine. In 2010, we started our UK and international operations that allowed us access to regulated markets, and considerably increased our export business. Since then the company has gone from strength to strength with a global reach spanning 55 countries worldwide including the UK & Europe. All these achievements have been made possible through the hard work and perseverance of all our employees, teams and workers. Thanks to everyone who supports us, each and every day. We couldn’t do it without you, and we are extremely grateful,” Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

“Globally, ENTOD has over 250 products in its portfolio, a global field force of over 1000 and highly experienced Quality Assurance, Production and R&D teams. Our quality systems are now certified in Europe and our manufacturing quality standards adhere to international GMP norms. Over the coming years, we are planning to increase our field strength by recruiting more employees and expand further into ophthalmic surgical & medical / cosmetic dermatology segments. This will further enable us to establish our stronghold in the domestic and international markets” he added.

“It’s been a long journey for ENTOD and it wouldn’t have been possible without the visionary approach of our founder and the immense contributions of all our employees. Being in the industry for more than four decades has taught us that innovation is the key not only to growth but also to strengthening our position in the market. As part of our medium to long-term expansion plans, we are planning to enter the respiratory segment in the coming years too. Investment in R&D and new product development has already begun for respiratory products and we hope to start commercial activities in this segment by early 2024” said Anjula Masurkar, the clinical director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.