Dr. Reddy’s labs PAT up by 77% y-o-y to Rs. 1247 crore in Q3FY23

Dr. Reddy’s labs on Wednesday announced the its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company announced that its Profit after Tax (PAT) was up by 77 per cent at Rs 1,247.1 crore as against Rs 706.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, Revenues during the quarter were up by 27 per cent to Rs 6,770 crore compared to Rs 5,319.7 crore in the third quarter of FY ’22, Dr. Reddy’s labs stated on Wednesday.

In the India business, revenue was at Rs.11.3 billion. The Year-on-year growth of 10%, driven by increase in sales prices and new product launches, partly offset by reduction in volumes for certain products.

In Global Generics, Dr. Reddy’s reported year-on-year growth of 33% and sequential quarter growth of 6% was primarily driven by new product launches, increase in volumes of our base business and favorable forex movement, offset partially due to price erosion in our generic markets.

In the North America, revenue was at Rs. 30.6 billion. The Year-on-year growth of 64%, driven by new products launches, increase in volumes and a favorable forex movement, which was partly offset by price erosion.

“Our strong financial performance was supported by growth in the US and the Russia markets. We continue to strengthen our development pipeline to reach more patients globally,” G V Prasad, Co-chairman & MD, said in a statement.

Revenues from Emerging Markets at Rs. 13.1 billion. Year-on-year growth of 14% and sequential quarter growth of 7 percent, it said.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Reddy’s laboratories told Financial Express.com that there has been negligible impact of COVID-19 sales in the quarter.