Dr. Reddy’s Labs partners with IQVIA for improving customer interaction service in India

IQVIA on Wednesday announced that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has selected IQVIA Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform as its core CRM solution for its entire field force in India.

“We are pleased to appoint IQVIA as our CRM platform partner for India. OCE will help streamline our field processes and in-clinic customer interactions, while driving productivity, and improving our field team’s experience with digital tools,” said Mukesh Rathi, Global Chief Digital and Information Officer, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a statement.

According to the company’s press statement under the terms of this multi-year agreement, Dr. Reddy’s will rollout IQVIA’s OCE application to its entire field force and marketing users in India to drive more meaningful and impactful customer engagement by seamlessly linking marketing, sales, medical science liaison, account management, and other functions.

According to the company, OCE is IQVIA’s CRM Application Suite that enables life sciences, clients, to digitally transform their sales and marketing operations. Powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence, OCE provides role-specific intelligent workflows that improve decision-making and make HCP engagement smarter, faster, and more convenient.

The OCE suite is a highly configurable and scalable SAAS-based CRM solution that is built on best-in-class platforms, such as Salesforce.com, Mulesoft, Amazon Web Services, Heroku, and Box, it claimed.

“We look forward to our partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and to deploying our best-in-class CRM solution that creates precisely targeted and personalized HCP interactions, leading to improved business outcomes,” said Amit Mookim, Managing Director, South Asia, IQVIA in a statement.

Currently, more than 190 life sciences companies worldwide successfully use OCE as their flagship CRM system.

“The platform provides a scalable, standardized solution that meets local requirements as well as global ones, besides providing near real-time in-clinic and field analytics. IQVIA has set up a dedicated team and delivery center in Bangalore to assist pharma companies, including those in India, in leveraging these solutions,” the company stated on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Dr. Reddy’s Labs inks agreement with DNDi to explore potential collaboration for developing NTD drugs