Dr. Randeep Guleria joins Medanta Hospital as Chairman-Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine

Medanta Hospital on Monday announced that it has appointed Dr. Randeep Guleria as Chairman – Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine and Director – Medical Education.

“Dr. Guleria is well-recognized for his pioneering work in the field of lung cancer, asthma, COPD, respiratory muscle functions and sleep disorders. He has over 400 publications in reputed International and Indian journals, and 49 chapters in various prominent books. Dr. Guleria was instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2011,” the hospital group stated on Monday.

Dr. Guleria completed his MBBS at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and MD, General Medicine and DM, Pulmonary Medicine from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Prior to joining Medanta, Dr. Guleria was the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi where he served as faculty for over three decades.

A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr. B.C. Roy Award, Dr. Guleria is globally renowned for his vast experience and exceptional contribution in India’s COVID response effort. He is also associated with the World Health Organization (WHO) as a member of its Scientific Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization and influenza vaccination, and is part of editorial boards of several medical journals such as the JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association (India), Indian Journal of Chest Diseases, Lung India and Chest India.

“The appointment of a senior doctor like Dr. Randeep Guleria reflects our commitment to always delivering the highest standard of clinical care by expanding our team of highly accomplished and respected clinical faculty. Committed to strengthening our clinical and academic capabilities, we welcome Dr. Guleria to the Medanta family,” said Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta on Monday.