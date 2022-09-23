Dr. Rajiv Bahl to become new Director-General of ICMR

Dr. Rajiv Bahl was appointed as the new Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as well as Secretary of the Department of Health Research on Friday. Dr. Bahl will replace Balram Bhargava who was appointed as ICMR chief on April 16, 2018.

In April this year, Dr. Bhargava’s term as the ICMR DG was extended by three months till further notice.

Currently, Dr. Bahl is working as the Head of Research on Maternal, Newborn Child, and Adolescent Health and Ageing, World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl to become the new Director General of ICMR. #icmr pic.twitter.com/HhBUY2Zs16 — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) September 23, 2022

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Head of Research on Maternal, Newborn Child, and Adolescent Health and Ageing, World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland to the post of Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-Secretary of the Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an appointement order dated 23 September 2022 stated.