Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi appointed as new Drugs Controller General of India

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as the new Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Last week, the UPSC conducted interviews, with the top contenders being Dr. VG Somani, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, and Dr. Jai Prakash.

On November 11, last year, Dr VG Somani’s term as DCGI was extended for three months, coming into effect on November 16, 2022. This was done for the second time, as he had also gotten an extension in the month of August 2022.

Dr VG Somani was appointed as the Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019.

DCGI is responsible for ensuring the quality of drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials.

(With inputs from ANI)