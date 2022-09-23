Dr. M Srinivas appointed as new director of AIIMS, Delhi

Dr. M Srinivas on Friday has been appointed as the next director of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Dr. Srinivas will replace Dr. Randeep Guleria whose tenure as the head of the country’s premier health institute will end today.

Dr. Guleria had twice received an extension for three months for the post of AIIMS director. He joined the role on March 28, 2017.

According to the appointment order, dated September 9, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Dr. Srinivas to the post of AIIMS director. The committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 20 had sought a wider panel of names for the post of director of AIIMS.

The order further said the appointment is “for a period of five years w.e.f the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest”.

“Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. March 25, 2022 for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier,” it stated further.

Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi before he joined the ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016. He was currently posted as the dean at the ESIC hospital in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the other name in contention for the post was that of Dr. Sanjay Behari, director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum.

According to a PTI report, neither Dr. Srinivas nor Dr. Behari had applied for the post.

In March this year, the names of three doctors, including Dr. Pramod Garg, professor, in the gastroenterology department, Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma centre, were said to be under consideration.

