Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi elected as new President of NATHEALTH

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare Limited has been announced as the new President of NATHEALTH – an apex body representing the entire ecosystem of the Indian healthcare industry.

He takes charge from Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, erstwhile President of NATHEALTH during FY 2022-23. This was announced in the AGM post the 9th NATHEALTH Annual Summit 2023.

The newly elected NATHEALTH leadership team also includes Ameera Shah, Promoter & MD, Metropolis Healthcare as Senior Vice President; Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Limited as Vice President; Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director, Terumo India Pvt Ltd as Secretary and Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner, TATA Capital Healthcare Fund as Treasurer. Sunil Thakur, Partner, Quadria Capital has been given the charge to lead the task force to establish a separate NATHEALTH foundation.

According to a press statement, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary General, NATHEALTH will continue to lead and head NATHEALTH secretariat working towards the goal of making NATHEALTH, a robust platform for driving strategic partnerships and sectorial impact benefiting the entire health ecosystem.

“In the last few years, we are seeing growing confidence of the world in the Indian healthcare sector. It is important to capitalize on the advantage India has gained and work towards further strengthening its position at a global level. This is where NATHEALTH’s role becomes important, due to the strong foundation it has today, the trust placed in it by the healthcare industry and its collaborative role in threading the various elements within the ecosystem together,” Speaking on his appointment as the President of NATHEALTH, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, said in a statement.

Dr. Raghuvanshi also said that continuous efforts are required to address the barriers to access to quality healthcare, ensure last-mile reach of healthcare services and look at new alternative models to deliver healthcare services.

“NATHEALTH, over the last decade, has contributed considerably by being an effective bridge between the industry and Government and we will continue to work towards making India Atmanirbhar in the coming years,” Dr. Raghavanshi added.