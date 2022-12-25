Dr Agarwal’s to spend Rs 200 cr in Tamil Nadu for network expansion

Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, one of the largest eye care chains in the country, plans to invest Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next two years for its expansion. The chain will create 10 new hospitals and set up 100 primary eye care centres.

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital said, “Tamil Nadu is where we were born. Currently, we run 47 hospitals in the state. As part of our expansion strategy, we will open 10 more hospitals here in the next two years.”

This investment announcement follows the eye care chain’s recent decision to invest Rs 100 crore to open over 10 eye care centres in Kerala in the next two to three years.



Agarwal said in Tamil Nadu, the focus will be on tier II cities like Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Karur, Ramnad, Sivakasi, and Virudhunagar in south Tamil Nadu. “In addition, we are planning to setup 100 primary eye care centers across Tamil Nadu – including 8 in the Kanyakumari district, during the same period. We will be investing Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu towards these expansions,” he said.

The Chennai-based public-listed Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital currently has 135 hospitals in its network, out of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. In India, as part of its strategy for continuous expansion, the chain is looking at opportunities with higher focus on emerging markets such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.