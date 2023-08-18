Dr Agarwal’s Health Care raises Rs 650 cr from TPG, Temasek; plans to double network in 3 yrs

Dr Agarwal’s Health Care (DAHCL), which runs eye-care chain, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has raised $80 million (Rs 650 crore) from existing investors TPG Growth and Temasek, and plans to double footprint to 300 hospitals in next three years in India and Africa.

The fresh funding round comes a year after the two global investors pumped in Rs 1,050 crore in the eye-care chain in May 2022. The company will be investing Rs 1,200 crore in network expansion over a period of few years.

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, told FE that the network expansion will be funded through the current fundraise proceeds, internal accruals and debt fund raise in the future.

Currently, Dr Agarwal’s has 20 hospitals in Maharashtra, out of which 19 had been owned through acquisitions and the remaining one was a greenfield project.

The eye-care chain is now focussing on such expansions in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh. “Delhi, NCR region and UP are in our focus where we don’t have presence. We are talking to a few local eye care hospitals for possible acquisitions,” he said.

The company has new projects in development in Mumbai, Punjab, central and northern India, among others. The company continues to achieve growth and success in its key markets, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal, he said.

Along with the expansion of the network, the company will also be investing in technological advancements. In the last one year, Dr Agarwal’s has been expanding its presence aggressively in its key markets like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as newer markets like Maharashtra. The company made a slew of acquisitions in Maharashtra, including Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital at Mumbai’s Wadala and five more eye hospitals in Pune. It also acquired five hospitals each in Punjab and Haryana.

Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals said, “We are looking at doubling our network in the next 3 years and are also looking to expand aggressively in Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and central India besides penetrating deeper into our existing markets. We will also be establishing over 100 primary eye clinics in tier 2 and tier 3 towns in the next couple of years.”

According to him, Africa is another important geography for the company where it has an existing network of 15 hospitals. The company will be deepening its presence in Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania and looking to add 10 centres across these countries. It is also planning to enter Nigeria and Democratic Republic of the Congo that would increase its presence from the existing 15 to 50. The company ended FY22 with a turnover of Rs 1,050 crore and FY23 with Rs 1,500 crore. It is aiming to touch Rs 2,500 crore by FY26, said Adil Agarwal.