Do’s and Don’ts of Menstrual Hygiene: A Sneak Peek

By Dr. Anu Joseph

Menstrual Cycle has been a matter of various beliefs, myths, and taboos from time immemorial. Every country and culture has its own ways of understanding the concept of the menstrual cycle. The one thing we need to understand clearly is that the menstrual cycle is a physiological cyclical change that a woman in the reproductive age group undergoes and is quite a normal and natural phenomenon. There are various do’s and don’ts that would make this process a healthier one.

Do’s:

Choose an appropriate sanitary method: there are various available methods to use during the cycle. Few are menstrual cups, sanitary pads, and tampons. The choice of the method is very individualised and is best done by personal choice. Get proper advice: In case of any doubts, make sure that you get advice from a trained professional like your Gynecologist. Keep yourself active and healthy: Food and exercise fads are common in multiple cultures. However, you should remember that the time of the menstrual cycle is one when you do need to be conscious about your adequate nutrition and hydration. Physical activity need not be restricted. Women are advised to continue workouts as individually tolerated. Bathe and wash regularly: Good hygiene is important every day and more so during the time of the cycle. Monitor menstrual calendar: it is wise if you could track the cycles either the traditional calendar way or using app. It helps in understanding the regularity of the cycle and any change from routine. It also helps in family planning.

Don’t’s

Using perfumed or non-perfumed perineal hygiene products is best avoided unless prescribed for medical reasons by your Gynecologist. Vaginal douching is not an advisable hygiene method as it causes trauma and infections. Don’t fall prey to various myths and wrong information. Avoid prolonged use of sanitary pads/tampons. It can cause infections and extreme cases may result in toxic shock syndrome. Don’t wait too long to take medicines for any discomfort/cramps. Take medicines in accordance with gynecologist/ family physician

