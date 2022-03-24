Doctors perform lung lobectomy surgery to remove fungal ball from a patient’s lungs

Kumar, who had been diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis in 2018, even after completing the full course of the treatment, experienced severe episodes of blood while coughing, in the recent months.

Ghaziabad: A rare lifesaving lung lobectomy surgery performed by doctors at Max Super Specialty Hospital Vaishali saved the life of a young gentleman who had been coughing out blood. Kumar, who had been diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis in 2018, even after completing the full course of the treatment, experienced severe episodes of blood while coughing, in the recent months.



While initially he was treated with antibiotics when he first suffered from an episode of hemoptysis (coughing blood) three months back, to which he responded well. But gradually, in the last month, he had coughed out a large amount (cup full) of blood on three occasions requiring immediate medical attention. CT scan was done which revealed a large fungal ball in his right lung’s lower lobe. A fiberoptic bronchoscopy (looking into airways through a scope) confirmed continued bleeding from the lower half (lobe) of the right lung, endangering his life.



Thus, the team of doctors from the Thoracic surgery clinic at Max Hospital Vaishali decided to perform a surgical procedure called lung lobectomy. Pertaining to the fact that this fungal ball can not only hamper the functioning of the very area of the particular lung but can also choke and prevent the functioning of the normal parts of the lungs as well, and result in a life-threatening situation.



“He was successfully operated, and the diseased lung lobe was removed, during a three hour long complex surgery. Post operatively, he was kept in the ICU for observation where he made a swift recovery and was then shifted to room the very next day, but under close monitoring. Such cases of hemoptysis can be life threatening and those with/ recovered from TB need to be extra precautious that even after successful treatment of lung tuberculosis, the person might suffer from its sequalae even after years. Seeking timely treatment is the only way to prevent fatality and thus timely consultation to a thoracic / lung surgeon is the key.” said Dr Pramoj Jindal, Director and Head of Department, Thoracic & Robotic Thoracic Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali Kumar was discharged after four days in a fit condition as he underwent an aggressive physiotherapy course for early return of all normal activities. The biopsy results also confirmed the presence of a fungal ball. With successful control of the source of bleeding along with adjunct medicine for fungal and bacterial infection, he has recovered well. He is expected to live a healthy long life and he will be on regular follow-up.



Pertaining to the rising incidents of pulmonary diseases, Tuberculosis has reached an alarming rate in India and it is evident that millions are being diagnosed with Interstitial lung Diseases (ILD), is a matter of great concern. Despite being preventable and curable disease, tuberculosis even after treatment can showcase prominent symptoms which, if not diagnosed and treated timely, can prove fatal. Taking this opportunity, we would like to sensitize the public about the haphazard of TB and its further consequences, making it more complicated than already known. Said Dr Sharad Joshi, Associate Director – Pulmonology at Max Hospital, Vaishali.