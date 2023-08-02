scorecardresearch
Doctors discover marble-like cysts in Bengaluru woman’s head; here’s what happened next

According to the doctors, mature cystic teratomas are commonly found in the gonadal tissues and in the head and neck region.

Written by Health Desk
Images in a 52-year-old woman presenting with a scalp mass show a large cystic lesion in the subgaleal plane of the scalp with a “sack of marbles” appearance. (Image Credits: Radiology Journal)

In a bizarre incident, a Bangalore-based woman had a bulging growth on her head which was filled with numerous marble-like-white globules. This shocking case was treated by doctors of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences.

According to media reports, the 52-year-old woman the tumour was growing on her scalp since childhood. However, she never sought any medical help.

This shocking medical case was published in the Radiology Journal. The study did not reveal why the patient waited so long but the doctor reveal that the abnormal growth was “painless”.

According to the doctors, on arrival at the hospital, MRI scans showed the mass measured 15cm in length, 10cm in width and 12cm in height. The MRI scan revealed that the cyst on the back of her head like a fleshy hair bun.

When the doctors performed the surgery to remove the growth, they were shocked to find that it was filled with fluid, hair, fatty molecules with “thick outer rims,” and balls of keratin of varying sizes.

According to Cleveland Clinic, these masses are known as dermoid cysts. According to experts, these balls often develop in the head and neck. It may also present in the patient’s ovaries, spine or other parts of the body.

These cysts are non-cancerous and they develop from embryonic cells and contain hair, fluid, teeth or skin glands. It is still not known why this phenomenon occurs.

“Histopathologic examination confirmed the diagnosis of a mature cystic teratoma, with elements from all three germ layers. There was no recurrence after 6 months of follow-up,” the study stated. The doctors have called these globules as ‘sack of marbles’.

According to the doctors, mature cystic teratomas are commonly found in the gonadal tissues and in the head and neck region. In the head, they have a predilection for the orbit and scalp, it added.

“Though uncommon, the “sack of marbles” sign is considered pathognomonic of mature cystic teratomas in the head and neck,” the doctors added.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 14:56 IST

