Direct reporting by patients can remove the filter and provide real information on adverse events: DCGI

Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (DCGI), Government of India on Thursday said that direct reporting by patients can remove the filter and provide real information on adverse events, leading to improved vigilance in healthcare. While addressing the India’s first-ever Patient’s Conference, Dr. Raghuvanshi also highlighted the importance of paying heed to patients’ voice.

“Direct reporting by patients can remove the filter and provide real information on adverse events, leading to improved vigilance in healthcare. This true data gives a clear understanding of what is really happening and helps in taking appropriate actions. Therefore, it is important for everyone to promote this initiative, not just those directly involved in healthcare but also from individual capacities too. It is very important for patients to have a strong voice for asking what they need. The initiatives have started but certainly, it needs much more push if we have to move to the next level and get a real advantage,” Dr. Raghuvanshi said during the event.

Meanwhile, the International Patients’ Union (IPU) has successfully launched an app that focuses on accessibility, affordability, and quality of healthcare for patients. IPU serves as a platform connecting patients with top doctors, policy-makers, regulators, industry leaders, and fellow patients, enabling them to voice their opinions, contribute to policy formulation, and learn from each other about better disease management.

According to Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, the founder of the International Patients’ Union, the healthcare sector, which should serve the needs of patients, has often left them without a voice in healthcare discussions.

“While doctors and the industry are organized, patients have remained unorganized. IPU was formed to level the playing field and ensure a shift from provider-centric, procedure-driven healthcare to user-centric, outcome-driven care,” he said during the conference on Thursday.

The IPU was officially launched at India’s first-ever Patient’s Conference on April 6, 2023, at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi. The conference brought together prominent speakers, including Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi; Dr. Pem Namgyal; Prof (Dr) Mamta Bhushan Singh; Dr. R.K. Srivastava; Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma; Dr. Devi Shetty; Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Sanjiv Chopra (Retd.)and many others, who engaged with patients from across the country to address their views, suggestions, and concerns.

“The biggest problem faced by India and other developing countries today is the approach of offering healthcare to citizens for free through taxpayers’ money since independence. This approach has limited the availability and quality of healthcare, making it difficult to provide universal healthcare for all citizens. However, India’s strength lies in its people, and any strategy to improve healthcare delivery should prioritize the needs of the working and middle-class people,” Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive, Narayana Health said during the event.

Dr. Shetty also highlighted that India has the potential to dissociate healthcare from affluence and become the first country in the world to provide high-quality healthcare to all citizens, irrespective of their wealth.

“With reforms in health insurance and a dynamic team responsible for regulations in IRDAI, this transition could happen within the next five years. If health insurance becomes accessible to every pocket, millions of people who cannot afford outpatient care today will become customers, transforming the way healthcare is delivered in India. This shift towards affordable and accessible healthcare will demonstrate to the world that the wealth of a nation has nothing to do with the quality of healthcare its citizens can enjoy,” Dr. Shetty said.

On inaugurating the IPU App, Dr Pem Namgyal, Director, Programme Management, World Health Organization, South – East Asia Regional Office, said, “In today’s digitally-driven world, having a wide range of tools at our disposal is essential. The Patients’ Union App, which has been launched is a crucial step towards achieving the objectives of meeting the patient’s needs. To stay afloat, it is important to constantly adapt to new demands and incorporate new aspects into the efforts in today’s world of the internet and related electronic work. I’m glad to share that this app is not just limited to India, but it will be accessible worldwide, as today’s digital world has got no boundaries. Overall, the Patients’ Union App is an outstanding initiative, and I wish the entire team and developers behind it, a great success.”

The event aimed to facilitate activities that make the healthcare system patient-centric and outcome-driven. IPU will revolutionize the healthcare sector by creating a community of informed, aware, and empowered patients. By connecting patients with key stakeholders, the Patients’ Union will introduce user ratings for care providers and initiate ‘patient-reported outcomes’ to improve the quality of care and promote value-based care.