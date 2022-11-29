Digital health platform BeatO appoints Siddharth Sehgal as its new CFO

BeatO on Tuesday announced the appointment of Siddharth Sehgal as its new CFO. According to the company’s press statement, Sehgal comes with more than a decade of leadership experience and 20 years of rich and diverse experience in M&A, financial planning and analysis, tax and regulatory matters.

“He will be responsible for re-orienting the finance function commensurate with BeatO’s scale up plans and assisting in charting out long term strategy at BeatO,” the company said in a statement.

“We are pleased to on board Siddharth as our Chief Financial Officer. His in-depth knowledge and diverse experience will help BeatO in charting its strategic direction and priming the organization for our aggressive growth plans. Siddharth will also be developing a process led organization with a strong governance framework,” Gautam Chopra, Co-Founder, BeatO said in a statement.

Before joining BeatO, Sehgal was working with EY India as an Associate Partner, where he assisted clients in transaction structuring, deal execution and tax and regulatory matters. Prior to EY, he has worked in leadership roles in professional services with M&A as domain expertise, it stated.

“BeatO has been a front runner in making diabetes care accessible and affordable for all and to raise awareness about this condition among fellow citizens. I am inspired by their mission and enthusiasm. They have built a great team and a solid product. I look forward to contributing with my experience as we build BeatO for its next phase of growth,” Siddharth Sehgal, CFO, BeatO said in a statement.

The company claims that having freshly raised $33 million, BeatO is looking at strengthening their leadership further, as more roles open up within the company.

ALSO READ | UHI shall be the UPI moment for digital health service delivery: Dr. R S Sharma