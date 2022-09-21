Diabetic macular edema market across 7 major markets set to reach $11.1 billion in 2031: GlobalData

GlobalData on Wednesday said that the diabetic macular edema market (DME) in the seven major markets is set to grow from $5.0 billion in 2021 to $11.1 billion in 2031. According to the company, this growth is driven by the launch of longer-acting anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies among other pioneering pipeline therapies.

According to GlobalData, the growth will be supported by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Roche’s Vabysmo (faricimab) for DME in January 2022, coupled with the anticipated approval of other longer-acting anti-VEGF pipeline therapies, and the new mechanisms of action to the DME space, during the forecast period.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Diabetic Macular Edema: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis,” reveals that anti-VEGF therapies will continue to remain the dominant treatment modality for DME during the forecast period. This theme is observed both in currently marketed products and in pipeline products currently in late-stage development for DME, with companies focusing on reducing the treatment burden associated with these therapies.

“Bayer’s Eylea (aflibercept) and Roche’s Lucentis (ranibizumab) have established the efficacy of anti-VEGF therapies for DME. However, the need for therapies which reduce the frequency of administration remains the utmost interest among the key opinion leaders (KOLs), who acknowledge the high treatment burden tied to the current gold standard DME therapy, Eylea, as a pressing issue among the DME patient population, many of whom are of working age. Ranibizumab biosimilars are also set to enter the DME market during the forecast period, which will undoubtedly compete with their parent drug, Lucentis. However, the launch of Vabysmo and other late-stage pipeline therapies with lower frequencies of administration, new mechanisms of action, and new routes of administration are undoubtedly a driving force for market growth in the DME space,” Sara Reci, MSc, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData said in a statement.

On average, Eylea should be administered seven days a year and Lucentis should be administered nine days a year for DME patients, it stated.

According to the GlobalData, the launch of Roche’s Vabysmo, however, is expected to reduce the frequency of administration to six treatment days per year on average, with data showing that the frequency may potentially be reduced to as little as twice per year following the loading phase—which comprises four injections, one administered every four weeks—depending on the visual acuity (VA) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) results.

Furthermore, the company claims that the market is currently saturated with therapies that employ an intravitreal route of administration, but two therapies are currently in the pipeline that employs alternative routes of administration: APX-3330 and dexamethasone acetate, the former of which employs an oral route of administration, and the latter of which are topical eye drops.

“While the DME market is projected to grow strongly in the forecast period, potential barriers to this growth include loss of exclusivity within the forecast period,” its stated.

ALSO READ | Medical devices market in Singapore to reach $3.5 billion in 2022, predicts GlobalData