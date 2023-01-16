Diabetic care platform BeatO witnesses around 5x YoY user base growth from India’s tier 4 cities

BeatO, a comprehensive digital care platform for controlling and reversing diabetes, on Monday announced that they have more than 2 Million people with diabetes on their platform.

According to a press statement, the platform has seen its user base grow by 17x in the past 5 years. The company claims that the majority of BeatO’s current user base is from South India (36%) followed by North India (25%) and West India (21%).

“Post-pandemic BeatO has witnessed an upsurge of 5x new user registration from tier 4 and beyond. Most new user registrations from tier 4 towns were from Ernakulam (8x), followed by Allapuzha (7x), Thanjavur (6x) & Pathanamthitta (6x). BeatO’s user base in the tier 4 cities has seen an exponential growth curve, with 38% of their users currently belonging to tier 4 cities,” the company stated on Monday.

With only 5% of specialist doctors for people with diabetes residing in tier 2 cities and beyond, the population there is underserved and access to good quality healthcare is severely limited, it claimed.

“Lack of medical infrastructure and access to quality healthcare has always been a concern in India, especially in tier 3 and 4 cities. The pandemic only exposed the prevailing issues and made us all realize the importance of digital infrastructure and its role in creating a bridge to control the impact of chronic diseases like diabetes. People are now more mindful of the various risk factors associated with diabetes, are able to recognize the typical early symptoms of diabetes, and are seeking help to manage the condition with the right medication and care. At BeatO, we are committed to making diabetes care more accessible as well as affordable, by minimizing the out-of-pocket expenses for diabetes patients,” Gautam Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, BeatO said in a statement.

According to a recent Lancet report, India is home to approximately 77 million people with diabetes, and these numbers are predicted to increase to 125 million by 2045. The report also concludes that approximately one in five adults is now estimated to have diabetes in India.

The findings of BeatO’s survey which was published with the International Diabetes Federation, wherein BeatO extracted the sociodemographic details of more than a million users with diabetes on its smartphone-connected care ecosystem between October 2015 to April 2022, reveal that the majority of male users belonged to tier-4 (39%), followed by metro (33%), tier-2 (21%), and tier-1/tier-3 (7%). The majority of females belong to the metro (40%), followed by tier-4 (32%), tier-2 (21%), and tier-1/tier-3 (7%) respectively, BeatO stated.