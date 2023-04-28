DGHS and National Health Mission pledge Thalassemia & SCD prevention programmes at TPAG and ASSOCHAM roundtable

The Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group (TPAG), in association with The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), on Friday hosted a roundtable on the prevention of Hemoglobinopathies – Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

According to a press statement, the event, which saw the participation of eminent policymakers, doctors, and patient bodies, discussed the current practices, challenges, and way forward for the prevention of hemoglobinopathies like thalassemia and sickle cell disease. TPAG, which is a patient body of Thalassemics India, would work with ASSOCHAM to develop a position paper on the topic.

“Hemoglobinopathies continue to pose a significant burden on our healthcare system, with limited resources available to address the challenges they present. While DGHS is working on a National level thalassemia control programme, we are equally focused on the management of thalassemia and commit to blood safety through Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), voluntary blood donation, etc in a phased manner. We aim to release a manual on blood transfusion services and voluntary blood donation guidelines by 14th June which is World Blood Donor Day,” Dr. Anil Kumar, Additional Dy. Director General, Directorate General of Health Service, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India said in a statement.

The special focus of the event was the representation of States by prominent doctors like Dr. Mamta Manglani, Director (Academic & Research), MCGM – Comprehensive Thalassemia Care, Pediatric, Hematology- Oncology & BMT Centre, Mumbai, Dr. Seema Kapoor, Director & Professor, Division of Genetics, Genetic & Metabolic Lab, Lok Nayak Hospital & Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, Dr. Maitreyee Bhattacharyya, DM, Clinical Hematology (AIIMS) and Director, Institute of Haematology & Transfusion Medicine, West Bengal.

The session was followed by a panel discussion on the current practices, challenges, and the need of the hour for the screening of Hemoglobinopathies in public and private settings. In the discussion, eminent doctors and healthcare experts like Dr. Ritika Sud, Prof of Medicine, LHMC & SSK Hospital, Delhi, Dr. K Madan Gopal, Sr. Consultant, Niti Aayog, Dr. Hrishikesh D. Pai, President, FOGSI, Dr. Anil Handoo, Lab Director, BLK Hospital, New Delhi, among others, shared their thoughts.

About 10,000 babies with thalassemia major are born every year and over 1.5 lakh people are currently living with the disease in India. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a genetic disorder that is prevalent among the tribal population in India.

It has been observed that approximately 1 in 86 births among STs are affected by SCD. In this region where resources are scarce, it is crucial to prioritize disease prevention. The National Health Mission has introduced programs for controlling thalassemia and sickle cell disease, but they have not yet been fully implemented at the grassroots level, it added.