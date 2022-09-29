Dental tech startup Snazzy launches scan box and monitoring app for teeth alignment in India

Dental tech startup Snazzy on Thursday said that it has launched India’s first Scan Box and Monitoring App that helps deliver a complete aligner treatment to their patients.

“With the introduction of this technology, doctors and staff are set to have full visibility of treatment throughout along with the improvement of communication between both. Additionally, they plan to give the dentists the ability to increase the frequency of a patient’s follow-up, proactively address concerns with non-compliance, and reduce patient inconvenience,” the company stated on Thursday.

According to the dental startup, around 40 percent of all invisible braces treatments remain unfinished. The startup claims that it has been working towards achieving transparency between the professional and their patient in order to ensure 100 percent compliance in aligner treatment.

This is being done by provision of a free scan box and remote monitoring app to dental clinics upon registering themselves with the company, it stated.

According to the company, another problem that arises in the industry is the high expectations of patients who are unable to keep a regular tap on their progress. Using the help of these tools, dentists and orthodontists now have complete control over all orthodontic treatment and can automatically track the weekly aligner treatment progress, the company claimed.

“We believe that dentists and orthodontists should be able to automate and virtualize everything outside of the clinical side of care and at the same time create a more connected and convenient patient experience. I have been helped to make this a reality through these products and now have an outstanding patient experience and improved practice efficiency with virtual treatment monitoring,” Dr. Raj Shekhar, Lead Orthodontist, Snazzy, said in a statement on Thursday.

India is a country with around 400 million toothbrush users. This uncovers the issue of lack of awareness of oral hygiene and makes it an essential market need to tap into, the company stated on Thursday.

