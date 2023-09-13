Dengue menace goes unabated: Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad see sharp spike in daily cases-Top Updates

Dengue outbreak in India: The cases of Dengue, also known as breakbone fever, are increasing alarmingly in several parts of India. The viral disease, caused by mosquito bites, has led to deaths in many states of the country.

On Monday, the number of patients crossed 200. According to experts, the fluctuation in weather has led to a rise in dengue cases.

“Dengue is witnessing a spurt in the number of cases across India. Delhi, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Kolkata have seen a significant rise in cases and reported deaths as well related to dengue. Every year, there is a wave of dengue infection during monsoon season. However, this time there are more cases being reported. This year the number of dengue cases has broken the record of the last 6 years,” Dr Rajiv Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Gupta explains that dengue cases always occur in the monsoon season whereas this year has been severe on account of a lot of rain followed by stagnation of water and the cyclical nature of the infection meaning alternate cycles of low and high numbers of dengue cases.

“The typical symptoms of dengue are fever, body aches, pain behind the eyes, chills, headache, etc. This year in my personal experience, I have noted respiratory symptoms too, like, irritation in the throat, cold cough etc. Although these symptoms are usually ascribed to flu, such patients when tested were found to be positive for dengue,” Dr. Gupta told Financial Express.com.

Preventive measures include personal protection by use of mosquito repellents and insecticide spray, reducing breeding sites like discarded tires and containers etc., he added.

Dengue outbreak in India | Here are the latest updates: