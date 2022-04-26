Delhi: GTB Hospital has nearly 1,500 beds, wards opened in under-utilised mother and child block

Delhi Government’s biggest health facility in the trans-Yamuna, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, has now around 1,500 beds. There are also some newly opened wards in the under-utilised mother and child block and the department of endocrinology and metabolism (DEM).

According to reports, during the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, GTB Hospital was capable enough to admit around 750 patients despite the lack of beds and other resources across the national capital.

“The paediatrics emergency ward and intensive care units have been moved to the mother and child block, with the department being allocated an additional 250 beds. Another 120 beds that are currently earmarked for COVID-19 care will be allocated to the gynaecology department,” Dr. Subhash Giri, medical director, GTB hospital said.

Dr. Giri said that they have now 1,470 fully functional fixed beds and around another 120 floating beds in GTB Hospital.

The medical director also assured that if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases and the whole hospital is again converted for the viral infection treatment, there will be still around 1,100 beds available.

In addition to increasing the number of beds, the Delhi government has also formed a help desk and coordination team to provide assistance to patients like giving information to patients about various departments and where on the campus their doctors are present, and where to get the medicines from. While, the coordination team has been set up near the hospital’s emergency area to provide information on the whereabouts of patients and their condition.

Dr. Giri also informed that the team will also help in addressing any grievances of patients and their relatives.