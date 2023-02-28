Delhi doctors remove watermelon and football-sized tumours from 51-year-old man’s abdomen

In an astonishing case, Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket removed bilateral adrenal tumours from the abdomen of a 51-year-old man. According to the doctors, the tumour on the right-side was the size of a watermelon and the tumour on the left was football sized.

Dr. Samit Chaturvedi, Associate Director, Urology, Robotic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket told Financial Express.com that the tumours were so massive that they made the patient’s abdomen protrude outside. The tumours had also displaced internal organs around them.

The tumours measuring 20×20 cm (right side) and 12×10 cm (left side) in size and weighing 4.5 kg and 1 kg each were located deep in the upper part of the abdomen at the top of the kidney where the adrenal gland is situated.

Dr. Chaturvedi also told Financial Express.com that the normal size of the gland is about 2 cm in adults.

The patient is a resident of Bihar and he was admitted to the hospital with complaints of appetite loss, constipation for 2-2.5 months, and abdominal distention. During the press conference, the doctors said that the patient had visited hospitals in Patna where the tumour was detected.

After further examination, the patient was advised to undergo bilateral adrenalectomy.

“The surgery was very challenging because the tumour had occupied the entire space in the patient’s abdomen and had displaced organs such as kidneys, liver, spleen, pancreas and intestines and there was hardly any space to manoeuvre. There was a risk of damaging vital organs during the surgery. We performed bilateral adrenalectomy and removed the tumours,” Dr. Anant Kumar, Professor, and Head, Department of Urology & Renal Transplant and Robotics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said during the press conference on Tuesday.

The surgery took 6 hours and the patient was discharged after 5 days post-operation. Dr. Chaturvedi also told Financial Express.com that the patient will have to adhere to long-term medications.