‘CPR is an essential life skill and everyone should learn and perform it at the right time’

India Medtronic Private Limited and Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on Wednesday launched a campaign aimed to increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Launched at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi, the campaign will eventually be accelerated in association with other leading hospitals across India. The During a press conference today, the doctors informed that in the first phase spanning three months, over 1500 people will be trained through 36 CPR workshops across hospitals, railway stations, police department, public markets, schools, colleges etc., in Delhi and Chennai.

The campaign, Reset the Beat, underscores the urgent need to raise awareness of the need for administering timely CPR to save lives during an SCA. A recent study indicates that the survival rate during sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) stands at 1.05% in India. The survival rates are influenced by factors such as the availability of emergency medical services, prompt bystander CPR, and access to defibrillation.

Talking about the objective of this campaign, Dr Aparna Jaswal, Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute told Financial Express.com: “I think the main objective behind this initiative is to bring awareness to something which is the need of the hour. We need to talk about sudden cardiac arrests and understand that if we all learn CPR we will be able to save a precious life.”

Meanwhile, Dr Anil Saxena, Executive Director, Cardiac Pacing & Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital told Financial Express.com: “We must create awareness that this is an essential life skill and then we can train people to fulfill the unmet need…at the most, it will be ineffective generally it cannot produce any harm. But in some rare instances, where somebody who has a weaker rib can get fractured but that is collateral damage you can say which is not going to affect the long-term life of the patient.”

He also told Financial Express.com that they will collaborate with various hospitals, police and traffic personnel, and various social clubs. “We are trying to reach as many people as possible to come forward and learn,” he added.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi and Fortis Healthcare Medical Council, Michael Blackwell, Vice President and Managing Director, Medtronic India, Fortis Healthcare Dr Anil Saxena, Executive Director, Cardiac Pacing & Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Dr Aparna Jaswal, Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and Govind Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic South East.

“Lack of awareness around SCA is a critical factor contributing to the alarming burden of heart diseases and mortality in India. By placing a strong emphasis on CPR education, we have the potential to save thousands of lives through ‘Reset the Beat’. Through the innovative approach of bringing CPR training directly to the heart of our communities, and Medtronic’s mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend lives, we are eager to empower individuals to become life-savers and make a tangible difference in our society,” Michael Blackwell, Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic India, said in a statement.

The Reset the Beat campaign includes detailed training modules, enlightening videos, and practical guides, all designed to enhance knowledge of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) signs and suitable responses. These resources are designed for a wide audience, ranging from healthcare professionals to everyday people looking to improve their emergency response abilities.