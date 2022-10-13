Maiden Pharma Cough Syrup: Centre forms four-member team to probe WHO claim on company

Gambia Cough Syrup Case Updates: The central government on Wednesday formed a four-member expert committee to investigate the report sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) over the deaths of 66 children in Gambia. The global health agency has found that the death occurred after consuming cough syrups from Sonipat-based company Maiden Pharmaceutical.

“Government is alert and formed a committee. Production of cough syrups by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has been suspended and lab report is awaited. Four member committee has been formed to investigate the report sent by WHO,” officials said as quoted by ANI.

According to reports, the committee includes technical experts: Dr YK Gupta, Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines (Chair); Dr. Pragya Yadav, ICMR-NIV, Pune; Dr. Arti Bahl, Division of Epidemiology, NCDC, New Delhi and AK Pradhan, JDC(I), CDSCO has been formed.

Reportedly, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals which has permission to export medicines to Gambia, allegedly ordered combined syrup bottles which were purchased from Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the preliminary inquiry of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) revealed that the Pharma company is a licensed manufacturer of the products Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby cough syrup, Makoff Baby cough syrup, Makoff Baby Cough syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup under reference.

Reportedly, it holds the manufacturing permission for these products for only exports. Moreover, the company exported these products only to Gambia.

According to WHO, out of 23 samples of the products which were tested, four samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol or Ethylene glycol.

On Wednesday, Haryana Government ordered a suspension of the total production of cough syrups by the pharma company. Meanwhile, the company has also been issued a show-cause notice for over 10 violations found at its manufacturing facility.

Earlier this month, the global health agency issued a medical alert against the cough syrups and said that they were linked to the death of 66 children in Gambia.

(With inputs from agencies)