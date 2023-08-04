Conjunctivitis cases continue to surge in India; Here’s what you need to know

Conjunctivitis surge in India: With increasing incidences of conjunctivitis, India is currently witnessing an outbreak of the highly contagious eye infection. According to media reports, AIIMS Delhi is witnessing more than 100 patients every day.

According to a recent survey by Local Circle, Delhi NCR, parts of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur are among areas where many cases have been reported with several seeking medical help. In several other states like Karnataka health advisories have been issued about the increasing number of infections and the risk of the further spread of eye flu.

“With over a hundred posts and comments received from citizens across these three states, LocalCircles decided to conduct a national survey that received over 14,000 responses from residents across 3 states of Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka. 66% of the respondents were men while 34% were women. 27% of residents of Delhi NCR surveyed indicated that one or more individuals in their household have or had pink eye/ conjunctivitis in the last week,” it stated.

Symptoms like redness, itching, and excessive tearing are being reported across the country. According to health experts, people in crowded areas, office-goers and children are most likely to get pink eye.

All you need to know about the ongoing Conjunctivitis wave in India

Maharashtra saw a staggering 87,761 conjunctivitis cases in July, making it one of the most severe outbreaks in recent years.

Adenovirus conjunctivitis is reportedly driving the surge in cases this year.

In Maharashtra, Buldhana remains the most affected with nearly 13,550 cases.

In Karnataka, the Madras Eye infection is spreading rapidly and hundreds of cases are being reported daily in Vijayanagar district.

In Bihar’s Patna, one of the rehabilitation has reported 40 cases this week.

In Himachal Pradesh, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) suspended offline teaching in the institute after an outbreak of conjunctivitis.

According to a report by Indian Express, Gujarat has witnessed 2.17 lakh cases of conjunctivitis since June. According to health officials, a mutated strain of adenovirus has caused the widespread infection, which is “usual” every few years, IE reported.

Following the surge in eye flu cases in the state, the Nagaland government has issued an advisory on symptoms, relief, and preventive measures.

Chattisgarh government issued instructions to education department officials to ensure children infected with the “eye flu” are not sent to school in order to check its further spread.

What are the symptoms of Conjunctivitis?

According to Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of eye flu include:

Redness in one or both eyes.

Itchiness in one or both eyes.

A gritty feeling in one or both eyes.

A discharge in one or both eyes that forms a crust during the night that may prevent your eye or eyes from opening in the morning.

Tearing.

Sensitivity to light, called photophobia.

When should you see a doctor?

If you start experiencing eye pain, a feeling that something is stuck in your eye, blurred vision and light sensitivity seek urgent care.