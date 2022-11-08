India’s Dr. J.A. Jayalal elected as Secretary General of Commonwealth Medical Association

Commonwealth Medical Association, a body of medical associations of 58 countries under the Commonwealth, on Tuesday announced the names of new office bearers. India’s Prof. Dr. J.A. Jayalal, former President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been elected as the Secretary-General for the association.

The Office Bearers election for 2022-24 was held in Malaysia during the Annual executive meeting and council meeting held from 4th to 6th November 2022. In this Dr. Muragaraj, serving as President of the Malaysia Medical Association elected as President unopposed.

For the Secretary-General Prof. Dr. J.A. Jayalal former President of the Indian Medical Association and Dr. Amoakah Coleman from Ghana contested and with the support of many countries, Prof. Dr. J.A. Jayalal was declared elected.

Prof. Dr. J.A. Jayalal along with other members of Commonwealth Medical Association (FE.com/Sushmita)

“In the commonwealth Medical Association two doctors of reputation have been elected from India as Presidents in 1976 and 2007 and now for the first time in the history of 60 years of Common Wealth Prof. Dr. J.A. Jayalal has been elected as the Secretary General of CMA. Prof. Dr. J.A. Jayalal hails from Kanyakumari, Tamilnadu, and serving as Professor and HOD of Surgery in Kanyakumari Government Medical College. He has served as the President of the Indian Medical Association in the year 2021 and Head of UNESCO Bioethics Chair India,” Common Wealth Medical Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Ensuring affordable, accessible, sustainable and quality healthcare to all people in Common Wealth Countries with mutual participatory symbiosis of countries shall be my priority and I will work with Governments to ensure Health for all a real dream in the future. Spreading violence against the medical fraternity needs immediate attention to ensure, a cream of students take up Medicine as a Profession. CMA will support indigenous Medicine but strive hard to maintain the purity of Modern Medicine,” Dr. Jayalal stated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the leaders of IMA and doctors felicitated Dr. J.A. Jayalal for his achievements to become the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Medical Association.

Established in 1962, CMA works in association with the commonwealth secretariat in the UK and meet often with heads of Governments and policymakers. Since 1962, once in two years election will be held with representatives of each nation to choose the President, Secretary General, and 5 Vice Presidents from each region. During the last term, Dr. Osahon Enabulele from Nigeria served as President and Dr. J.P. Tabone from Malta as Secretary General.

ALSO READ | Universal NutriScience appoints Pratin Vete as Chief Executive Officer