CitiusTech appoints Rajan Kohli as Chief Executive Officer

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rajan Kohli, an experienced technology executive as Chief Executive Officer.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Rajan as he joins us as the CEO of CitiusTech. He is a proven leader with a breadth of business experience and a strong track record of driving transformation and scaling successful businesses. He brings tremendous leadership capabilities and expertise in digital, engineering and application services with an innovation-led approach to drive the next phase of growth for us. We thank Bhaskar Sambasivan for his many contributions to CitiusTech and we will miss him as he steps away from the CEO role owing to personal and family reasons,” said Dr. William Winkenwerder, Chairman, CitiusTech in a statement.

Kohli joins CitiusTech from Wipro, a global leader in technology services and solutions, where he spent nearly three decades and was responsible for $6 billion in annual revenues.

“I am thrilled to join CitiusTech, a company that has built a strong foundation through dedicated client service and deep healthcare technology expertise. With healthcare and life sciences industries undergoing massive digital transformation, we are well positioned to drive meaningful impact for organizations in the sector. CitiusTech has outstanding talent and exceptional leadership and together with our strong client portfolio and partner relationships, I am confident we will accelerate growth and unlock additional value,” Kohli said.

He most recently served as the President of the iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) business, supporting clients globally across industry segments. He has held a variety of leadership positions at Wipro, including Head of Banking & Financial Services and Chief Marketing Officer, Kohli also founded and scaled Wipro Digital in the decade before taking over leadership of the iDEAS global business line.

Established in 2005, CitiusTech develops software and technology solutions for over 140 leading healthcare and life sciences organizations, including large healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical organizations and medical technology companies.